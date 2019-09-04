TV News Roundup: Hallmark Announces “Countdown to Christmas” Lineup

In today’s roundup, Hallmark announces its “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, including a first look at “A Christmas Love Story,” and Nickelodeon announces a premiere date for “The Loud House” spin-off “The Casagrandes.”

FIRST LOOKS

Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf star in Hallmark Hall of Fame‘s upcoming holiday film, “A Christmas Love Story,” and Variety has exclusively obtained some first look images of them in their roles. The project, which premieres Dec. 7, also stars Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn.

DATES

Hallmark announced its full “Countdown to Christmas” lineup, featuring 16 new original movies to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the special programming block. This year, it begins Oct. 26 with the new film “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses,” starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis and Donna Mills. Other new projects on the schedule include “Merry & Bright,” starring Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker and Sharon Lawrence, premiering on Nov. 2; “A Christmas Scavenger Hunt,” starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw, premiering Nov. 3; “A Christmas Duet,“ starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery, premiering Nov. 9; “The Mistletoe Secret,” starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy, premiering Nov. 10; “Double Holiday,” starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope, premiering Nov. 16; “The Christmas Club,” starring Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison, premiering Nov. 17; “Picture a Perfect Christmas,” starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor, premiering Nov. 23; “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays,” starring Adrian Grenier, Katilin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant, premiering Nov. 24; “Check Inn to Christmas,” starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown, premiering Nov. 25; “A Gift to Remember 2,” starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford, premiering Nov. 26; “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,“ starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad, premiering Nov. 27; “Write Before Christmas,” starring Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley, premiering Nov. 28; “Christmas at the Plaza,” starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge, premiering Nov. 29; “Christmas in Rome,” starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page, premiering Nov. 30; “Christmas Town,“ starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick, premiering Dec. 1; “Christmas at Dollywood,” starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton, premiering Dec. 8; “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner, premiering Dec. 14; “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” starring Eric Mabius, premiering Dec. 21 and “Holiday Date,” starring Brittany Snow and Matt Cohen, premiering Dec. 22. Two films with casts yet to be announced include “Alice in Christmasland,” premiering Dec. 15 and “New Year, New Me,” premiering Dec. 28. A holiday film from the “When Calls The Heart”franchise, entitled “When Calls The Heart Christmas,” premieres on the holiday itself, Dec. 25.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will also be joining the holiday programming fun this year, presenting a lineup entitled “Miracles of Christmas” that begins Oct. 25 with a presentation of the new film “A Merry Christmas Match” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey. Additional titles include “Nostalgic Christmas,” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan, premiering Oct. 31; “Two Turtle Doves,” starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady, premiering Nov. 1; “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres, premiering Nov. 7; “Holiday for Heroes,“ starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin, premiering Nov. 8; “A Christmas Miracle,” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwic, premiering Nov. 14; “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” starring Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth, premiering Nov. 15; “Our Christmas Love Song,” starring Alicia Witt, premiering Nov. 21; “Christmas Under the Stars,” starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters, premiering Nov. 22; “The Christmas Wish,“ starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell, premiering Nov. 29; “This Time of Year,” starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar, premiering Dec. 5; “An Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday,” starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks, premiering Dec. 13; “An Unforgettable Christmas,” starring Ashley Greene, premiering Dec. 19 and “A Family Christmas Gift,” starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone, premiering Dec. 20. Two movies with casts to be announced are also on the lineup: “Time For You To Come Home For Christmas,“ premiering Dec. 6 and “Christmas in Montana,” premiering Dec. 12.

Nickelodeon announced its new animated series “The Casagrandes” will premiere Oct. 14. This show is a spinoff of “The Loud House” and follows 11-year-old Ronnie Anne who moves to the city with her mom and older brother to join their Mexican-American family, The Casagrandes. Izabella Alvarez, Carlos PenaVega and Sumalee Montano star in the upcoming series.

Netflix announced that Season 3 of “The Toys That Made Us” launches Nov. 15. The documentary series from Brian Volk-Weiss will cover Power Rangers, Wrestling, My Little Pony and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the upcoming season.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Pilgrim Media Group has promoted leading casting executive Sémi Aboud to executive vice president of talent development and casting. Aboud has climbed the ranks of Pilgrim since joining the company in 2007 as a casting producer spearheading casting for shows such as “Ghost Hunters,” “Garage Rehab” and “Top Shot.” Aboud will continue to work closely with chief content officer Nicolas Caprio and chief creative officer Johnny Gould reporting directly to Pilgrim’s CEO Craig Piligian. Pilgrim is a Lionsgate company.

ABC News named Julia Redpath executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” effective Sept. 11. Formerly the deputy managing editor at NPR, Redpath joins the ABC News staff following her 26 years spent with the public radio outlet covering global politics and major news events, including six presidential elections and the death of Pope John Paul II.

SiriusXM and Fox News Media extended their previous broadcast agreement in a new long-term agreement to keep Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and Fox News Headlines. Additionally, Fox New On-Demand Audio will be distributed via SiriusXM’s On-Demand platform and on Pandora as podcasts. The new agreement also ensures all Fox News Media properties will continue to appear on SiriusXM designated channels. Fox News Channel’s primetime lineup will be available On-Demand to SiriusXM subscribers and as podcasts beginning in September.

Viacom’s MTV Group promoted four executives in its content group to senior vice president: Bahareh Kamali, Dara Cook, Benjamin Hurvitz and Sitarah Pendleton. All four of the former vice presidents will report to president of entertainment Nina L. Diaz.