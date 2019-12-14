×
Hallmark Faces Holiday Controversy After Questioning Ad With Same-Sex Couple

Brian Steinberg

Christmas Town Hallmark
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Dolsen

Hallmark Channel this week delivered a sentiment very different from the ones found in its parent company’s greeting cards when its executives questioned an ad showing two women getting married – and barred the commercial from running on its schedule.

Zola, a company that offers online wedding registries and wedding planning services, had been running commercials in recent days that feature a lesbian couple contemplating whether their wedding might have gone better if they had used Zola’s products. A spokeswoman for Zola said the company would remove all of its advertising from Hallmark “for the forseeable future” after being informed by the network that it would decline to run commercials from Zola featuring a same-sex couple.

In a statement made to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Hallmark said the women’s public displays of affection violated the cable outlet’s standards.

But the ads had already sparked a stir at Hallmark before they were taken off the air. One Million Moms, an advocacy organization that says it fights against indecency, had started an effort to get Hallmark to take the ad off the air. The group is affiliated with the American Family Association, a group that has for decades threatened media outlets with possible boycotts over controversial content. The organization was vocal, for example, about the use of partial nudity in the ABC series “NYPD Blue” when it launched in 1993, and, more recently, protested the 2012 depiction of a same-sex marriage in a storyline in Archie Comics.

“We stand behind this commercial 150%,” Zola said in a statement. “We want all couples to feel welcomed and celebrated and we will always feature all kinds of love in our marketing. “

The contretemps surfaces during one of Hallmark Channel’s most lucrative times of year. The network has developed a specialty in holiday programming, and its schedule around Christmas is jammed with sentimental movies such as “Christmas at Dollywood,” a drama starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton in a story about an event planner trying to organize Christmas at Parton’s famous theme park, and “Naughty or Nice,” a film led by Hilarie Burton, Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter.

Other cable networks have tried to muscle in on the holiday-programming market  – and sell advertising packages around it. Walt Disney’s Freeform each year runs family-friendly movies in December, and AMC Networks has expanded its “Best Christmas Ever” holiday schedule to all of its cable outlets, including AMC and IFC. Zola may have other options.

 

 

