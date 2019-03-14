×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hallmark Channel Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin

By

William's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lori Loughlin The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Hallmark Channel has announced it is cutting ties with Lori Loughlin, who starred in the network’s show “When Calls the Heart.”

The “Fuller House” star surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning, and was in Canada shooting the period drama when arrests were made. Loughlin has also made regular appearances in the channel’s show “Garage Sale Mysteries,” as well as in a series of Christmas movies.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including ‘Garage Sale Mysteries,’ an independent third party production,”  the Hallmark parent company said in a statement.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to have their two daughters, the elder of whom is a YouTube star and social media influencer, labeled as rowers to get into the University of Southern California. Prosecutors say those were false claims as neither daughter has participated in the sport.

On Tuesday morning, news emerged of an FBI investigation, code-named “Operation Varsity Blues,” into a group of wealthy parents who are accused of paying between $200,000 and $6.5 million to admit their children into elite universities. Their alleged scams include everything from faking SAT and ACT scores to paying college coaches to have their kids designated as athletic recruits.

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also among those implicated in the college admissions sham, and all three face a single count of mail fraud in connection with the scheme. Huffman and Giannulli both posted bond and left the courthouse after their arraignment yesterday.

The parents charged in the case include CEOs, real estate investors, and the co-chair of a global law firm. The children gained admission to Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, and USC.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • One Day At A Time

    Netflix Canceled 'One Day at a Time' in the Most Frustrating Way Possible (Column)

    A month after dropping the third season of “One Day at a Time,” Netflix announced that it won’t be renewing the acclaimed series for a fourth. It wasn’t a huge surprise; the scrappy family sitcom has been fighting for its life since day one, doing its best to stand out amidst Netflix’s increasingly enormous tidal [...]

  • Lori Loughlin The Women's Cancer Research

    Hallmark Channel Cuts Ties With Lori Loughlin

    The Hallmark Channel has announced it is cutting ties with Lori Loughlin, who starred in the network’s show “When Calls the Heart.” The “Fuller House” star surrendered to authorities on Wednesday morning, and was in Canada shooting the period drama when arrests were made. Loughlin has also made regular appearances in the channel’s show “Garage Sale [...]

  • 'One Day at a Time' Canceled

    'One Day at a Time' Canceled After Three Seasons at Netflix, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

    “One Day at a Time” has been canceled at Netflix after three seasons, Variety has learned. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series elsewhere. The reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom was co-created Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, who also serve as co-showrunners. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad