×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC’s Live Staging of ‘Hair’ Pulled From Schedule

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hair
CREDIT: United Artists/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

NBC is no longer moving forward with its planned live version of the musical “Hair.”

“Live musicals are a part of this network’s DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment. “Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we’re in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we’re really excited about.”

“Hair” was originally set to air on NBC on May 19, which would have put it up against a number of other television events, including the series finale of “Game of Thrones.” According to an individual with knowledge of the decision, NBC is not completely abandoning live musicals, but will no longer plan on airing them as regularly as they have in the past.

The announcement also comes after Fox’s live version of “Rent” brought in the lowest ratings ever for a live broadcast musical. The show averaged just a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers. By comparison, when NBC staged “Sound of Music” in 2013–the first live broadcast musical–the show pulled in a 4.6 rating and 18.6 million viewers.

NBC had previously announced they would also stage live versions of “A Few Good Men” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Jennifer Lopez was set to star in “Bye Bye Birdie” but the production was pushed back multiple times. Alec Baldwin was at one point attached to “A Few Good Men,” but that project also remains in limbo and Baldwin is no longer involved.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More TV

  • Hair

    NBC's Live Staging of 'Hair' Pulled From Schedule

    NBC is no longer moving forward with its planned live version of the musical “Hair.” “Live musicals are a part of this network’s DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time,” said Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment. “Since these shows are such enormous [...]

  • John Landgraf TCA

    Q&A: John Landgraf Talks FX's Future Under Disney Umbrella

    Following his remarks at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour earlier Monday, FX CEO John Landgraf spoke with Variety about FX’s future as a Disney subsidiary, and how that will impact its programming and strategic choices. A condensed and edited transcript follows: So you talked about FX’s future in relation to Disney’s streaming efforts. [...]

  • BTS puma collaboration basket sneakers shop

    BTS to Appear at Grammy Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    With the Grammys just days away, the final preparations for performers and announcers are coming together: Among them, Variety has confirmed with sources that K-pop sensations BTS will be presenting an award at the show. While BTS is up for one Grammy this year, it’s somewhat of a sidelong nomination: best recording package (i.e. artwork) for their [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Was Hesitant to Report Attack, According to Police Report

    Jussie Smollett was initially reluctant to report that he had been attacked by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, according to a Chicago Police Department report. Smollett, the 36-year-old musician and actor who appears on “Empire,” told police that he was accosted on the street at 2 a.m. on Jan. 29. ABC7 in [...]

  • Ashleigh Murray

    'Riverdale's' Ashleigh Murray Joins 'Katy Keene' Pilot at CW

    “Riverdale” star Ashleigh Murray is on the move but staying within the Archie Comics TV universe. Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on “Riverdale,” has signed on for a lead role in the “Katy Keene” pilot currently in the works at CW. She is the first person to be cast in the pilot. Spinning off from [...]

  • Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens and Aubrey

    5 Things We Learned at TCA 2019: Day 7

    FX took center stage at the winter Television Critics Assn. press tour on Monday. Panels included new shows including the upcoming limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” Taika Watiti’s comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and “New York Times” docuseries “The Weekly,” as well as returning shows “Better Things” and “Legion.” FX President John Landgraf opened the [...]

  • What We Do in the Shadows

    TV News Roundup: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Sets FX Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, premiere dates are announced for “What We Do in the Shadows” on FX and a pair of prison films on HBO. CASTING DC Universe has announced that Meg DeLacy and Jake Austin Walker will join the cast of “Stargirl,” the subscription service’s upcoming series following high-school aged heroes as they form [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad