Hailee Steinfeld Stays Mum on Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ as Talks Move Forward

Hailee Steinfeld is gearing up for her first major television role with “Dickinson” on Apple Plus, in which she stars as famed poet Emily Dickinson, but the multi-hyphenate could be gearing up for yet another leading role on television on another new streaming service: Marvel’s “Hawkeye” series on Disney Plus.

Steinfeld is being eyed for a lead role in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series, Variety exclusively reported in early September. Steinfeld has been offered the part of Kate Bishop in the limited series, which stars Jeremy Renner in the title role, though reps for both Disney Plus and Steinfeld never commented on the casting rumors at the time.

Last week, Variety asked Steinfeld about the role at the New York City premiere of “Dickinson” where she was beaming on the red carpet about playing the poet in the upcoming Apple Plus show.

When Variety asked, “‘Dickinson’ is your first foray into television, but you actually have another TV series that you’re working on with ‘Hawkeye’…” Steinfeld interjected, but she didn’t have much to say.

“That, I don’t know about!” she said, seemingly caught off guard. “I don’t know,” she repeated. “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Sources have told Variety that Steinfeld and her team still have the offer and that no other actresses have been approached for the part. One factor believed to be holding up the deal is Steinfeld’s role on “Dickinson.” It had previously been reported when Steinfeld was first offered the “Hawkeye” role that Apple had not cleared her to star in another series due to a non-compete clause in her contract. Such clauses can prevent an actor or actress from taking another role at a competing streamer for a considerable amount of time, though given Steinfeld’s A-lister status, sources say she and her team should be able to negotiate around that.

Neither reps for Steinfeld or Disney responded to Variety‘s request for comment regarding an update on “Hawkeye.”

“Dickinson” launches Nov. 1. Apple has yet to formally announce a second-season pickup, but another season would likely shoot in 2020 for a 2021 premiere. Marvel has previously indicated that they are targeting a fall 2021 premiere date for “Hawkeye.” Given the amount of effects work that goes into a Marvel production, the show will almost certainly shoot in 2020.

Should Steinfeld accept the “Hawkeye” offer, the limited series would likely turn into a long-term relationship with Marvel, given the Disney-owned company’s history in building up franchises around lesser-known characters. If Steinfeld signs into the Disney Plus series, it’s plausible she could eventually have her own standalone series or even appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Disney Plus series, Renner will reprise the title role of the bow-wielding hero that he has played through multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently with “Avengers: Endgame.” Steinfeld would play Bishop, a Marvel Comics character who is a member of the group known as the Young Avengers, and took up the Hawkeye mantle after Clint Barton (the character played by Renner). Jonathan Igla is attached as writer and executive producer on the limited series.