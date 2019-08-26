×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

After releasing the first trailer for one of its original shows back in June, and the second for the Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell series “The Morning Show” last week, Apple has dropped another first look at one of its releases.

This time it’s for the comedy series “Dickinson,” which features Hailee Steinfeld playing the renowned poet Emily Dickinson. The teaser sees Steinfeld showing off Dickinson’s wild imagination and party attitude, much to her parents’ disapproval.

“I have one purpose and that is to become a great writer,” says Dickinson as she lets her hair down and set her eyes on another young lady.

The brief clip also shows some of the fantastical elements which the series will include, most of which seem to be taking place in Dickinson’s head.

“She’s wild, she’ll be the ruin of this family, and she doesn’t know how to behave like a proper lady,” bemoans Dickinson’s mother played by Jane Krakowski.

According to Apple, the show explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet. Set in the 19th century, “Dickinson” is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily Dickinson to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era. The series also stars Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe.

Apple originally ordered the project to series back in May, 2018. Alena Smith serves as writer and executive producer, with David Gordon Green attached to direct and executive produce. Anonymous Content’s Alex Goldstone will executive produce along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta via Sugar23 Productions and Darlene Hunt. The series is produced by Paul Lee’s wiip, Anonymous Content, and Sugar23. Smith was previously a writer and co-producer on Showtime’s “The Affair,” and was also a writer on the acclaimed HBO series “The Newsroom.”

The series will debut on the tech giant’s forthcoming streaming platform Apple TV Plus in the fall.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee

    Apple Drops ‘Dickinson’ Teaser Starring Hailee Steinfeld (Watch)

    After releasing the first trailer for one of its original shows back in June, and the second for the Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell series “The Morning Show” last week, Apple has dropped another first look at one of its releases. This time it’s for the comedy series “Dickinson,” which features Hailee Steinfeld [...]

  • ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7

    ‘Drunk History’ Renewed for Season 7 at Comedy Central, Creator Inks First-Look Deal

    “Drunk History” has been renewed for a seventh season of inebriated historical shenanigans on Comedy Central, and its creator Derek Waters has signed an all-media first-look deal with the network. In partnership with Comedy Central Productions (CCP), a new studio-production arm partnering with comedy writers, producers and on-screen talent, Waters and his Be Nice or [...]

  • Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star

    Will Forte, Kaitlin Olson to Star in Quibi Comedy Series

    The ranks of talent signing on at Quibi keeps on growing. This time it’s Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s short-form platform. The duo will star in a comedy series entitled “Flipped,” which hails from Funny Or Die. Forte and Olson will play chronically underemployed couple Jann (Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Olson) who [...]

  • Lamorne Morris Game Night

    Lamorne Morris Series ‘Woke’ Nears Order at Hulu

    “Woke,” a half-hour comedy with Lamorne Morris in the lead role, is nearing a series order at Hulu, according to sources. The Disney-owned streamer ordered a pilot for “Woke” back in Nov. 2018, and it seems that effort came in strong enough to warrant more episodes. “Woke” mixes of live-action and animation and is inspired [...]

  • Renee Zellweger

    Renee Zellweger Signs First-Look Deal With MGM TV

    Renee Zellweger is making a bigger commitment to television. The actress has signed an exclusive two-year, first-look deal with MGM TV. Under the new pact, Zellweger and her The Big Picture Co. producing partner Carmella Casinelli will develop new scripted projects, which Zellweger might eventually direct and star in. “MGM is the perfect home for [...]

  • Sara Haines, Michael Strahan. Sara Haines,

    ABC Makes More Changes to its 'GMA' Extension

    ABC’s not-so-new hour of “Good Morning America” is getting another name – and a third host. The network said the early-afternoon program called “Strahan & Sara” would now be titled “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” and feature a third host, Keke Palmer, in addition to the original team of Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad