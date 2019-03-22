H. Michael Croner Cast in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Patty’s Auto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

H. Michael Croner has joined Fox’s multi-cam comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic – an auto repair shop with all female mechanics – the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her.

Croner will appear in the series regular role of Fisher, who works for Bill at the Muffler Men auto repair shop across the street, but hangs out at Patty’s whenever he can. Because he’s raising two little girls on his own, he is determined to figure out what a feminist is and become one.

He joins previously announced cast members Patterson, Joanna P. Adler, Sarah Levy, Paola Lázaro, Kyla Pratt, and Jonathan Sadowski. Fox has announced that with the addition of Croner, casting is now complete on this pilot.

Croner previously starred in the Comedy Central mockumentary series “Review,” and appeared in the Melissa McCarthy puppet comedy “The Happy Time Murders” in 2018. He is repped by Gersh.

Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer on “Patty’s Auto.” Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also executive produce via their Brownstone Productions banner. Betsy Thomas will direct and executive produce the pilot. Dannah Shinder will produce with Patrice Banks serving as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under an overall deal, will produce.