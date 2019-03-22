×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

H. Michael Croner Cast in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Patty’s Auto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
H. Michael Croner
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety

H. Michael Croner has joined Fox’s multi-cam comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic – an auto repair shop with all female mechanics – the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her.

Croner will appear in the series regular role of Fisher, who works for Bill at the Muffler Men auto repair shop across the street, but hangs out at Patty’s whenever he can. Because he’s raising two little girls on his own, he is determined to figure out what a feminist is and become one.

He joins previously announced cast members Patterson, Joanna P. Adler, Sarah Levy, Paola Lázaro, Kyla Pratt, and Jonathan Sadowski. Fox has announced that with the addition of Croner, casting is now complete on this pilot.

Croner previously starred in the Comedy Central mockumentary series “Review,” and appeared in the Melissa McCarthy puppet comedy “The Happy Time Murders” in 2018. He is repped by Gersh.

Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer on “Patty’s Auto.” Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will also executive produce via their Brownstone Productions banner. Betsy Thomas will direct and executive produce the pilot. Dannah Shinder will produce with Patrice Banks serving as consulting producer. Warner Bros. Television, where Brownstone is under an overall deal, will produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More TV

  • Series Mania Marks 10th Anniversary with

    Series Mania Marks 10th Anniversary With Star-Studded Return to Lille

    Series Mania will present a starry tableau for its 10th anniversary, as it returns to Lille for the second time at the end of March. Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti’s CBS anthology series “The Red Line” is set to open the French TV festival, and Amazon’s “Hanna,” featuring “The Killing” stars Joel Kinnaman and Mireille [...]

  • Gabrielle Union

    10 Things We Learned at Variety’s 2019 Entertainment Marketing Summit

    Variety’s 2019 Entertainment Marketing Summit, which brought top execs to Hollywood’s NeueHouse on Thursday, covered considerable ground. From cutting through the noise in an oversaturated media landscape to welcoming exciting technology like virtual reality, industry veterans offered insight into what to expect from the marketing world in coming years. Here are 10 things we learned [...]

  • H. Michael Croner

    H. Michael Croner Cast in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Patty's Auto' (EXCLUSIVE)

    H. Michael Croner has joined Fox’s multi-cam comedy pilot “Patty’s Auto,” Variety has learned exclusively. Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic – an auto repair shop with all female mechanics – the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty (Carra Patterson) and the eclectic women who work for her. Croner will appear [...]

  • THE CONNERS - "Keep on TruckinÕ"

    'The Conners' Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

    ABC has renewed its highest-rated new show, “The Conners,” for a second season, Variety has learned. The show’s stars, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara and Laurie Metcalf, are all set to return to Lanford, after several of them signed a new deal with the network on Thursday. “We are proud to be continuing [...]

  • Series Mania: Laurence Herszberg, Frederic Lavigne

    Series Mania: Laurence Herszberg, Frederic Lavigne on the 2019 Edition

    LILLE, France — Few festival heads are so ready to plunge into questions such as what their lineup suggests about contemporary drama series production as Series Mania’s director general Laurence Herszberg and Frédéric Lavigne. Series Mania was one of Europe’s first TV festivals to push drama series an art-form. Ten years later, it’s still a [...]

  • 10 Takes on Series Mania: Netflixmania,

    Series Mania 2019: 10 First Takes - Netflixmania, Big Trends, Buzz Titles

    LILLE, France – The 10th Series Mania kicks off in Lille, north-east France, on Friday March 22. Here are 10 down-to-the-wire takes on the banner European TV Festival: 1.NETFLIXMANIA Many Series Mania screenings are fully booked. But some sold out in the hour: “Osmosis,” and “The OA” Season 2, for instance. “Chambers” with Uma Thurman [...]

  • Endemol Shine Sells Hit Series ‘Harem’

    Endemol Shine Sells Hit Series ‘Harem’ to Australia’s SBS

    France’s Endemol Shine has announced the Australian sale of its hit cult-themed Israeli drama “Harem” to Australia’s SBS. During a keynote speech at last year’s Series Mania, Endemol Shine president Sohpie Turner Laing announced that Season 2 of the series had already been greenlit, and shooting would begin in 2019. Inspired by cults in Israel [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad