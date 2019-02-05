‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Season 3 at Freeform

“Grown-ish” has been renewed for a third season, Freeform announced Tuesday.

The series, which comes from Kenya Barris, is a spinoff of ABC family comedy “Black-ish,” centered on eldest Johnson daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) as she navigates collegiate life. With stories told through a millennial lens, the show explores a wide berth of social, political and relationship issues facing students in the world of higher education.

“At Freeform, our shows are uncompromising and bullish on what’s possible when young adults are empowered to be themselves and share their voice about the things that define them and their generation,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform.

The series also stars Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole.

“Grown-ish” is currently airing its second season on Freeform, with new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Currently it ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among women 18-49 and females 12-34, as well as the No. 2 cable comedy among women 18-34, No.3 for adults 18-34 and No. 3 for persons 12-34.

The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.