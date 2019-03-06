×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Griff Rhys Jones Going ‘Off the Rails’ in new Australian Travel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Essential Media

British comedian Griff Rhys Jones will explore Australia via its network of railways in a new travel series “Griff Off the Rails: Down Under.”

Rhys Jones will travel through the country, discovering the origins of the railroads, the stories of the people who operate them and the communities that rely on them. Australian pubcaster the ABC has pre-bought the series.

Rhys Jones toured Australia last year, is a travel writer, and has made several travel shows including “Three Men in a Boat” for the BBC and “Slow Train Through Africa” for ITV.

“It’s great to be back in Australia,” he said. “It presents an opportunity I’ve never had before to explore every corner of this wonderful place and to get out into the wild areas that trains will take me to.

“This fascinating story will be told about the way Australia built a huge infrastructure to unite the country and its people. It is history, commentary, and adventure all wound into one.”

Chris Hilton’s Essential Media is making the six-part factual show. Kew Media is selling it internationally and struck the deal with the ABC. Filming gets underway this month.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Griff to create a very distinctive series that will offer viewers an entertaining outsider’s perspective on the foundation of a modern country and the origins of what it means to be an Australian today,” said Brendan Dahill, Essential Media’s general manager and a former ABC and BBC executive.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Griff Rhys Jones Going ‘Off the

    Griff Rhys Jones Going ‘Off the Rails’ in new Australian Travel Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    British comedian Griff Rhys Jones will explore Australia via its network of railways in a new travel series “Griff Off the Rails: Down Under.” Rhys Jones will travel through the country, discovering the origins of the railroads, the stories of the people who operate them and the communities that rely on them. Australian pubcaster the [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: The

    'The Bachelor' Contestant on Revealing Sexual Assault: 'I Thought It Was Going to Be Hell'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” that aired Tuesday, Mar. 5. After sharing that she had been sexually assaulted in college, “The Bachelor” contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes says she suffered from anxiety up until the episode aired and didn’t expect so much support from fans. “I was [...]

  • Bill O'Reilly

    Judge Throws Out Bill O'Reilly Accuser's Defamation Suit

    A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit from a former Fox News producer whose allegations contributed to Bill O’Reilly’s ouster in 2017. Rachel Witlieb Bernstein left the network in 2002, following an incident in which O’Reilly allegedly screamed at her. Bernstein received a confidential settlement, and her case was among several that were [...]

  • Kary Antholis Len Amato

    HBO's Kary Antholis Takes Buyout, Len Amato to Lead HBO Miniseries, Cinemax

    President of HBO Films’ miniseries and Cinemax programming Kary Antholis is stepping down from his position after accepting a buyout from the premium cable network. HBO Films president Len Amato will expand his position and take on Antholis’ responsibilities and title. “Kary has been a key creative force at HBO and Cinemax over the past [...]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly Cries and Denies in First Interview Since Arrest for Sexual Abuse

    An interview with R. Kelly set to air on “CBS This Morning” on Friday — the singer’s first since posting bail in Chicago following an arrest on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse — is being described as “explosive” and “compelling” by the network. Conducted by Gayle King, Kelly (whose first name is Robert) is [...]

  • Siobhan Finneran Hannah John-Kamen

    Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen Join Netflix’s ‘The Stranger’

    Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen have signed on for “The Stranger.” They will star alongside the previously announced Richard Armitage in the Netflix adaptation of the Harlan Coben novel. “Absolutely Fabulous” star Jennifer Saunders has also been cast, in her first major drama role. Anthony Head (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Stephen Rea (“War and [...]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    TV News Roundup: Richard Pryor Documentary Gets SXSW World Premiere

    In today’s roundup, the “I Am Richard Pryor” documentary gets a world premiere at SXSW and NBC announces premiere dates for “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior.” CASTING “Girlfriends” alum Khalil Kain will join as a recurring character on the second season of “Bronx SIU” on the Urban Movie Channel, premiering on March 21. He will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad