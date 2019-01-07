TV News Roundup: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Scores Three Extra Episodes for Season 15

In today’s roundup, ABC adds more episodes to Season 15 of “Grey’s Anatomy” and Netflix announces its first-ever animation anthology series.

DATES

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” returns to Los Angeles for four weeks of shows beginning Monday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The Hollywood residency marks the third time Cohen has brought the Bravo Clubhouse to the city since the series’ inception. Guests on the talk series include Matthew McConaughey, Christina Aguilera, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Season 7 of Bravo’s reality series “Don’t Be Tardy…” premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Kim Zolciak-Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) tries to navigate a quickly changing dynamic at home as her youngest kids have all grown strong personalities. Meanwhile, Kroy Biermann is in full-time dad mode and exploring new opportunities as Kim decides to get back into the studio to record a new song.

“The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth” returns to Showtime on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, and Alex Wagner, “The Circus” will venture behind the scenes in Washington and beyond, exploring the shifting power dynamics on Capitol Hill as Democrats take control of the House of Representatives, along with covering the escalating drama around President Donald Trump’s White House.

PROGRAMMING

WWE legend Hulk Hogan will appear on “Monday Night Raw” on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on USA to celebrate the life of “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The two famously partnered in battle against George “The Animal” Steele and Mr. Fuji in 1984. Hogan has been noticeably absent from WWE programming after it was revealed that he used racial slurs in a secretly recorded sex tape that formed the basis of his lawsuit against Gawker.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has announced its first-ever animation anthology series, “Love, Death & Robots,” presented by Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) and David Fincher (“House of Cards”). The adult-oriented series is a collection of animated short stories that span the science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy genres. Each episode will be five to 15 minutes, with animation styles ranging from 2D to photo-real 3D CGI, and created by a different team of filmmakers from around the world. The series will be executive produced by Fincher, Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen.

ABC has added three additional episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” bringing the 2018-2019 season to 25 episodes. This year, the show will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever during the second half of Season 15. The midseason return of “Grey’s Anatomy” will air Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

INITIATIVES

NBC has opened submissions for the 2019 class of its Late Night Writers Workshop, an initiative committed to discovering and developing late night and sketch comedy writers of diverse backgrounds. Finalists will attend an intensive program during a week in April 2019 at NBC’s headquarters in New York City. The submissions close Friday, Jan. 18.