‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ and ‘Station 19’ Renewed at ABC

Will Thorne

Grey's Anatomy Season 15
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC is continuing its Thursday walks through Shondaland.

The Alphabet has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for record 16th and 17th seasons, “How to Get Away With Murder” for a sixth season, and “Station 19” for a third outing.

The network has also announced that “Grey’s” showrunner and EP Krista Vernoff will be taking over showrunning duties for the spinoff “Station 19” as well.

“Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans’ commitment to TGIT continues,” said Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers in a joint statement. “We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee ‘Station 19’ was easy — the creativity she brings to the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear.”

Rhimes left ABC Studios last year after more than a decade to instead enter into a colossal multi-year production deal with Netflix, and not all her ABC shows will remain on the air, after “For the People” was canceled earlier this week.

Last year’s “Grey’s” renewal made it the longest-running primetime drama in the history of the network, and that record will continue to stretch out with the new season. It also surpassed “ER” for being the longest-running medical drama earlier this year.

“I’m thrilled to continue at the helm of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and I’m honored and energized by the opportunity to run ‘Station 19,’ as well,” said Vernoff. “To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of ‘Grey’s,’ is an exciting challenge.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” is also the top-rated drama series on the Alphabet, averaging 6.83 million total live viewers and a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo this season.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. It was created and is executive produced by Rhimes.

The fifth season of “How to Get Away With Murder” ended with yet another twist — Laurel (Karla Souza) and her infant son went missing — but also some answers to the season-long questions about who was behind the murder of Nate’s father, as well as the true identity of the new student worming his way into Annalise’s (Viola Davis) class and life.

The series stars Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann and Timothy Hutton.

Pete Nowalk created the series and serves as showrunner. Rhimes, Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers.

“How to Get Away With Murder” averaged 2.8 million total viewers during its fifth season, earning a 0.67 in the 18-49 demographic.

Meanwhile, “Station 19” ranked in the Top 5 programs for the Alphabet during its second season, averaging 5.3 million total live viewers and a 0.97 in the 18-49 demo.

The series, which centers on the first responders at fire station 19 in Seattle, Wash., stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval. It is showrun by McKee and executive produced by Rhimes and Beers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer.

