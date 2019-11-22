×
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 5 Biggest Shockers From the Season 16 Midseason Finale

GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's All Go to the Bar" - Jo becomes a safe haven volunteer and gets a call that a baby has been dropped off at Station 19. Meanwhile, Meredith moves forward with her life after facing the medical board. Jackson takes a big step in his budding romance with Vic, while Bailey and Amelia swap pregnancy updates on the fall finale of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)ELLEN POMPEO
Spoilers: Do not read the following unless you have watched the season 16 mid-season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,” titled “Let’s All Go to the Bar.”

The always-dramatic “Grey’s Anatomy” made sure to ramp up the action for its Season 16 mid-season finale.

Not only has Meredith Grey’s love life just gotten potentially more complicated, but Miranda Bailey suffered an immense loss and Maggie Pierce came to a tough decision.

See below for the biggest moments from the show.

An appearance (by proxy) from Dr. Cristina Yang / The introduction of McWidow

Sandra Oh’s beloved character didn’t appear on-screen, but she did send Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) a “special package” to congratulate her for facing the medical board. Grey subsequently spent the majority of the episode searching for the package, only to realize at the end of the episode that it was actually the new Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Dr. Hayes (Richard Flood). Yang called him McWidow because he had lost his wife to a medical condition.

The pair didn’t seem to get off to a great start, despite Yang’s machinations. “Who hired you? Bailey usually has too much sense to hire surgeons whose egos are too big to fit into an ER,” Grey told him. At the end, however, it seemed the two had at least called a truce. “Welcome back, Doctor Grey,” Hayes told her. “I can see why you’re missed.”

Bailey’s miscarriage

As Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), whose pregnancy was revealed in the Oct. 17 episode “It’s Raining Men,” was working with a patient, she began to bleed. Before her husband Ben (Jason Winston George) was able to get there, however, she lost the baby. Bailey wanted to continue working, and implored Ben to go home, or go drink, but not to stay around “with those sad, beautiful eyes.”

“I know this is a loss for you too, but I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” she told him. “I can’t feel this now. I need to change these clothes and go to work so you need to leave.”

Maggie’s resignation

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCleary) decided to resign following the earlier death of her cousin Sabi after going under Maggie’s knife, and a potentially botched heart surgery in “Let’s All Go to the Bar.”

In the mid-season finale, Maggie was scheduled to perform a valve replacement on a new father, whom she’d operated on several times before, and found herself increasingly anxious during the procedure, asking Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) to scrub in. By the end of the episode, the man’s heart wouldn’t restart and viewers were left uncertain whether he’d made it through.

“I would like to tender my resignation effectively immediately. I had a bad feeling. I should’ve trusted myself. I can’t be a surgeon if I can’t trust my own gut. I can’t. I quit,” she told Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Tom appointed Teddy to take her place.

Amelia’s potential paternity problem

In “Let’s All Go to the Bar,” Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally got an ultrasound following Bailey’s counsel and found out her pregnancy was four weeks further along than she had realized. That means the baby is likely Owen’s, not Link’s.

“No, that’s not possible because that could mean … Oh God,” Amelia said, following the revelation.

Car wreck cliffhanger

Bailey’s husband Ben ended up at a bar following news of his wife’s miscarriage with “Station 19’s” Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval). As the two were having a pint, a car came through the roof. It’s not clear whether Herrera or Ben were injured, or who the driver of the car was, leaving viewers on the edge.

  GREY'S ANATOMY - "Let's All Go

    Spoilers: Do not read the following unless you have watched the season 16 mid-season finale of "Grey's Anatomy," titled "Let's All Go to the Bar." The always-dramatic "Grey's Anatomy" made sure to ramp up the action for its Season 16 mid-season finale. Not only has Meredith Grey's love life just gotten potentially more complicated, but [...]

