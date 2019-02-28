×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Greta Van Susteren Joins Gray Television As Political Analyst

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greta Van Susteren Leaving Fox News
CREDIT: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

TV-news veteran Greta Van Susteren has joined Gray Television as a national political analyst who will provide news operations at the company’s TV stations with coverage of national and international political news.

“After more than 20 years on cable news platforms, I am thrilled to move to broadcast news and especially excited to join Gray Television’s journalists all across the country,” said Greta Van Susteren, in a statement. She is one of a handful of TV journalists who have worked for all three major U.S. cable-news operations, having logged significant time at both CNN and Fox News Channel as well as a brief stint in the early evenings at MSNBC.

Gray hires Van Susteren after it recently completed its acquisition of Raycom Media for $3.6 billion, a deal that puts the company in 91 TV markets with 150 affiliates of CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox.

“More than ever, our local news viewers are wanting to know the impact of national government decisions on their lives and
communities,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s senior vice president of local media, in a statement. With her decades of covering current events and legal issues, Greta will provide an in-depth look at issues that matter the most to our viewers.”

Van Susteren will continue to host “Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States. The VOA program
features her first-hand reporting from around the world. She also recently completed the VOA documentary “Displaced,” about the crisis affecting the Rohingya people.

Van Susteren is a former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer who first came to renown by appearing as a legal analyst on CNN during the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. She then co-hosted the network’s “Burden of Proof” in the mid-1990s before moving on to a program called “The Point.” She moved to Fox News Channel in 2002.

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dominates With Season Finale

    The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night. The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of 15% in the [...]

  • Greta Van Susteren Leaving Fox News

    Greta Van Susteren Joins Gray Television As Political Analyst

    TV-news veteran Greta Van Susteren has joined Gray Television as a national political analyst who will provide news operations at the company’s TV stations with coverage of national and international political news. “After more than 20 years on cable news platforms, I am thrilled to move to broadcast news and especially excited to join Gray [...]

  • Luke Perry Hospitalized

    Luke Perry Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering a Stroke

    Luke Perry has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a massive stroke, according to TMZ. Perry’s reps confirmed to Variety that the “Riverdale” star “is currently under observation at the hospital.” Paramedics responded to a call about a stroke at Perry’s Los Angeles home on Thursday morning, TMZ reports. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and [...]

  • Diana Rigg to Receive Variety Icon

    Diana Rigg to Receive Variety Icon Award at Canneseries

    “Game of Thrones” and “Victoria” star Dame Diana Rigg will receive the second-ever Variety Icon Award at Canneseries. “I am deeply honored to be receiving the award and delighted that the world-wide cultural power of television is being recognized,” said Rigg in a statement. In addition to playing the implacable Olenna Tyrell on “Game of [...]

  • New York Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen3

    New York Awards Inaugural 'Made in NY' Grants for Female-Focused Projects

    New York City has handed out its first-ever “Made in NY” grants for film, TV and theatrical projects that are driven by or focused on women. The grants administered through the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment are part of a larger initiative across the city to support women in business ventures. MOME has awarded [...]

  • Damian Lewis Billions

    Damian Lewis Making ‘Spy Wars’ Factual Series for A+E

    “Billions” and “Homeland” star Damian Lewis is making a docu-drama series lifting the lid on the most gripping international spy operations of the last forty years. A+E Networks’ U.K. and U.S. divisions are partnering on “Damian Lewis: Spy Wars” (WT), which will be produced by U.K. indie Alaska TV. A+E will sell it internationally and [...]

  • 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Unveil

    'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order' Game Unveil Set for Star Wars Celebration

    “Star Wars Jedi: Fallout Order,” Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited action adventure game, will be revealed in Chicago during the Star Wars Celebration in April, according to the StarWars.Com website. A special panel on April 13, will give would-be players a first look at the EA published game that centers around a Padawan who survived Order 66 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad