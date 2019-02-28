Greta Van Susteren Joins Gray Television As Political Analyst

TV-news veteran Greta Van Susteren has joined Gray Television as a national political analyst who will provide news operations at the company’s TV stations with coverage of national and international political news.

“After more than 20 years on cable news platforms, I am thrilled to move to broadcast news and especially excited to join Gray Television’s journalists all across the country,” said Greta Van Susteren, in a statement. She is one of a handful of TV journalists who have worked for all three major U.S. cable-news operations, having logged significant time at both CNN and Fox News Channel as well as a brief stint in the early evenings at MSNBC.

Gray hires Van Susteren after it recently completed its acquisition of Raycom Media for $3.6 billion, a deal that puts the company in 91 TV markets with 150 affiliates of CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox.

“More than ever, our local news viewers are wanting to know the impact of national government decisions on their lives and

communities,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s senior vice president of local media, in a statement. With her decades of covering current events and legal issues, Greta will provide an in-depth look at issues that matter the most to our viewers.”

Van Susteren will continue to host “Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren” on Voice of America, which broadcasts exclusively outside of the United States. The VOA program

features her first-hand reporting from around the world. She also recently completed the VOA documentary “Displaced,” about the crisis affecting the Rohingya people.

Van Susteren is a former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer who first came to renown by appearing as a legal analyst on CNN during the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. She then co-hosted the network’s “Burden of Proof” in the mid-1990s before moving on to a program called “The Point.” She moved to Fox News Channel in 2002.