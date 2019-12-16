×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg visits Turin, Italy - 13 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Marco Passaro/Shutterstock

A documentary on the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in the works at Hulu.

The Disney-owned streamer is working on “Greta” (working title), which is slated for 2020 and will explore the story of the 15-year-old Thunberg who was recently named Time’s person of the year. The doc will be directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig through B-Reel Films.

Thunberg originally gained national attention for skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament to call for stronger climate change action. Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement.

Per Hulu, the team behind the doc has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm, all the way to parliaments and massive international protests they has been involved in, “documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.”

This August, Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from England to New York on a zero-carbon yacht to make a statement about reducing emissions. After her 15-day journey, she attended the UN Climate Action Summit and addressed the country’s leaders for not doing enough to battle the environmental crisis.

Thunberg’s UN speech, which saw her repeatedly use the accusatory phrase “How dare you!” towards some of the world’s most powerful leaders, went viral and led Time to describe her as “the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet” when naming her as its person of the year.

She won the prestigious Time gong ahead of a shortlist that included Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, the Trump impeachment whistleblower and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong

Deadline first to report on the doc.

More TV

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire,

    TV Ratings: ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hit Three-Year Viewership High

    CBS’ annual broadcast of the “Kennedy Center Honors” drew a three-year viewership high in the Sunday night TV ratings. The special was watched by just under 7 million total viewers, up around 500,000 from last year and almost 1 million from 2017. However, ratings-wise the honors show, which this year featured performances from the likes [...]

  • Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg visits Turin, Italy

    Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

    A documentary on the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in the works at Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer is working on “Greta” (working title), which is slated for 2020 and will explore the story of the 15-year-old Thunberg who was recently named Time’s person of the year. The doc will be directed by Nathan [...]

  • Gabrielle UnionESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater,

    Gabrielle Union: 'Don’t Be the Happy Negro That Does the Bidding of the Status Quo'

    Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Monday morning at the launch of her holiday collection with New York and Company. During a panel titled The Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading The Charge, Union talked about speaking up and doing the right thing in her career. “How many checks [...]

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season

    ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair. CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts. The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star [...]

  • Natalie Dormer

    'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Launches Dog Rose Productions

    “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer has launched Dog Rose Productions, which will work up projects that Fremantle has first-look rights to co-develop and distribute. The two parties are already collaborating on “Vivling,” a look at the life of “Gone With the Wind” star Vivien Leigh. Their next project together is “Spitfire Sisters,” an eight-part [...]

  • David Muir World News Tonight

    ABC News, Apple News Strike Election Coverage Content Alliance

    ABC News and Apple News are teaming up to provide news coverage of the 2020 election. Starting with the February 7 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Apple News, will start to feature news videos and live-streaming coverage from ABC News during key moments in the 2020 race for the White House, along with polling [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad