Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

A documentary on the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in the works at Hulu.

The Disney-owned streamer is working on “Greta” (working title), which is slated for 2020 and will explore the story of the 15-year-old Thunberg who was recently named Time’s person of the year. The doc will be directed by Nathan Grossman and produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig through B-Reel Films.

Thunberg originally gained national attention for skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament to call for stronger climate change action. Within months, her strike evolved into a global movement.

Per Hulu, the team behind the doc has been following Thunberg from her early school strike in Stockholm, all the way to parliaments and massive international protests they has been involved in, “documenting her mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.”

This August, Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from England to New York on a zero-carbon yacht to make a statement about reducing emissions. After her 15-day journey, she attended the UN Climate Action Summit and addressed the country’s leaders for not doing enough to battle the environmental crisis.

Thunberg’s UN speech, which saw her repeatedly use the accusatory phrase “How dare you!” towards some of the world’s most powerful leaders, went viral and led Time to describe her as “the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet” when naming her as its person of the year.

She won the prestigious Time gong ahead of a shortlist that included Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, the Trump impeachment whistleblower and pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong

Deadline first to report on the doc.