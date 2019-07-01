×

'Gremlins' Animated Prequel Ordered to Series at WarnerMedia Streaming

Gremlins animated series
The “Gremlins” animated series is officially moving forward at the WarnerMedia streaming service.

The series, which Variety exclusively reported back in February, will be titled “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.” Set in 1920s Shanghai, the series will tell the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

The half-hour series has received a 10-episode order at the streamer. Tze Chun will write the series and serve as co-executive producer. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will executive produce along with Sam Register. Brendan Hay will also co-executive produce with Dan Krall serving as supervising producer. Amblin will produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

The first “Gremlins” film was released in 1984. Directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus, the film was a major box office success. It went on to gross over $153 million worldwide on a reported budget of $11 million. A sequel, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” was released in 1990 with Dante returning to direct.

News of the series order comes as WarnerMedia continues to bulk up its originals lineup for its yet-to-be-named streaming service. Earlier on Monday it was announced that the Kaley Cuoco-led drama series “The Flight Attendant” has landed at the service, while last week it was announced that “Maniac” creator Patrick Somerville has signed on to run two new series for WarnerMedia as well. Other projects already ordered for the nascent streamer include “Dune: The Sisterhood,” “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort, and “Love Life” starring Anna Kendrick with Paul Feig executive producing.

