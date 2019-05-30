×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin’s Production Company

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Greg Meidel

“Queen Bee Productions,” the production banner co-founded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, has brought on former Twentieth Television president Greg MeidelVariety has learned. 

In his new role, Meidel will oversee all broadcast, cable and direct to consumer content and distribution for the company, while also participating in the development of new content as a co-executive producer.

“Greg is the absolute quintessential resource for all things television. He knows everything that there is to know, loves the business and everyone loves him. It’s so exciting to have him join our company,” said Judge Sheindlin.

While at 20th TV, Meidel was responsible for overseeing the distribution of first-run, network and off-network programming as well as the MyNetworkTV programming service. He exited the company in March as part of the senior staff layoffs which swept much of Fox in the aftermath of the Disney merger. Several shows Twentieth distributed while Meidel was at the helm included “Modern Family,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing” and “The Simpsons.”

Related

“I am excited to be working with Judy and her team again as we pursue opportunities for original content on multiple platforms,” Meidel said.

Prior to his stint at Twentieth, Meidel served as president of programming and development for CBS Paramount Domestic Television, where he oversaw the programming for shows including “Judge Judy,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Dr. Phil.” He was also previously president and COO of Twentieth from 1992-1995, and Chairman and CEO of Universal Television Group from 1996-1998.

Queen Bee Productions’ slate is comprised of the court series “Hot Bench,” as well as “Judge Judy Primetime,” which aired on CBS, and the Fox game show “iWitness.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin's

    Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin's Production Company

    “Queen Bee Productions,” the production banner co-founded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, has brought on former Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel, Variety has learned.  In his new role, Meidel will oversee all broadcast, cable and direct to consumer content and distribution for the company, while also participating in the development of new content as a co-executive producer. “Greg [...]

  • Homecoming TV Show Amazon

    TV Lensers Are No Longer Afraid of the Dark

    For many years, true cinematic darkness — the indispensable bass note of any cinematographer’s melody — was a struggle to achieve on television screens. Limitations in capture, transmission and display have been overcome in no small part due to the stubborn vision of directors of photography including Roy Wagner (“Quantum Leap,” “Beauty and the Beast”), [...]

  • warnermedia

    WarnerMedia: If Abortion Law Holds We Will Reconsider Georgia

    WarnerMedia has issued a statement saying it will reconsider Georgia as a filming site should the newly signed abortion law go into effect, joining Netflix and Disney in taking a stance on the issue. “We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean [...]

  • 'Cobra Kai' Stunt Coordinator Talks 'Way

    'Cobra Kai' Stunt Coordinator Breaks Down 'Way More Action' in Season 2

    YouTube Premium’s hit original series “Cobra Kai” has never shied away from fight scenes despite being a comedy. But in the second season of the continuation of the “Karate Kid” story, Emmy-winning stunt coordinator Hiro Koda took things to the next level, including working on a showdown in the high school. How are the stunts [...]

  • The Swell

    Japanese Streaming Service U-NEXT Acquires 'Mocro Maffia,' 'The Swell' From Dutch Features (EXCLUSIVE)

    Japan’s fastest-growing streaming platform U-NEXT has acquired exclusive rights to popular Dutch series “Mocro Maffia” and mini-series “The Swell” from the Netherlands-based sales agent Dutch Features Global Entertainment. Directed by Bobby Boermans (“App”) and Giancarlo Sanchez (“Horizon”), “Mocro Maffia” is a fiction series based on the popular book of the same name by journalists Wouter [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    Latecomers Try to Crash the Emmy Party as the Eligibility Deadline Looms (Column)

    As May comes to a close, a last-minute surge of original TV series, specials and movies is going to keep audiences busy as they head into their summer vacations. The Television Academy cuts off Emmy eligibility on May 31, and many cable networks and streaming services are loading their lineups with under-the-wire contenders — including [...]

  • Black Earth Rising

    'Black Earth Rising' Team Talks Animating a Tragedy

    For his eight-part BBC and Netflix series “Black Earth Rising,” executive producer, director and writer Hugo Blick tackles the fraught history of Rwandan genocide through his protagonist Kate (Michaela Coel), who is a survivor. As Kate gets involved in a legal case about the African militia, childhood memories from her own painful past flood her, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad