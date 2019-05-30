Greg Meidel Boards Judge Judy Sheindlin’s Production Company

“Queen Bee Productions,” the production banner co-founded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, has brought on former Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel, Variety has learned.

In his new role, Meidel will oversee all broadcast, cable and direct to consumer content and distribution for the company, while also participating in the development of new content as a co-executive producer.

“Greg is the absolute quintessential resource for all things television. He knows everything that there is to know, loves the business and everyone loves him. It’s so exciting to have him join our company,” said Judge Sheindlin.

While at 20th TV, Meidel was responsible for overseeing the distribution of first-run, network and off-network programming as well as the MyNetworkTV programming service. He exited the company in March as part of the senior staff layoffs which swept much of Fox in the aftermath of the Disney merger. Several shows Twentieth distributed while Meidel was at the helm included “Modern Family,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing” and “The Simpsons.”

“I am excited to be working with Judy and her team again as we pursue opportunities for original content on multiple platforms,” Meidel said.

Prior to his stint at Twentieth, Meidel served as president of programming and development for CBS Paramount Domestic Television, where he oversaw the programming for shows including “Judge Judy,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Dr. Phil.” He was also previously president and COO of Twentieth from 1992-1995, and Chairman and CEO of Universal Television Group from 1996-1998.

Queen Bee Productions’ slate is comprised of the court series “Hot Bench,” as well as “Judge Judy Primetime,” which aired on CBS, and the Fox game show “iWitness.”