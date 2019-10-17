Greg Kinnear Joins ‘The Stand’ at CBS All Access

The cast of “The Stand” at CBS All Access keeps getting starrier.

Greg Kinnear is the latest name to sign on for the Stephen King adaptation, joining Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, and Whoopi Goldberg, among others.

“The Stand” presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. The streaming platform announced in August that the prolific author himself will write the final episode of the series, providing a “new coda” that goes beyond the book.

Kinnear will play Glen Bateman, a widowed professor when the superflu hits, who was accustomed to a solitary life. When he encounters other survivors, Glen’s curiosity is piqued by Mother Abagail’s visions.

The actor recently starred in the final season of “House of Cards” on Netflix, and “The Twilight Zone” series also at CBS All Access. “The Stand” marks the second collaboration between Kinnear and executive producer and director Josh Boone since the duo worked together on Boone’s directorial debut, “Stuck in Love.” He recently wrapped production on several projects including “Good People,” a half-hour comedy pilot co-starring Lisa Kudrow and hailing from “Empire” co-creator Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings.

Kinnear is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Narrative PR and attorney Rick Genow.

“The Stand” hails from CBS Television Studios. Boone and Ben Cavell are writers and executive producers. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also serve as executive producers with Will Weiske and Miri Yoon as co-executive producers. Knate Lee, Jill Killington and Owen King will all produce.

Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, and Hamish Linklater also star.