Greg Kinnear Cast in Amazon Comedy Pilot ‘Good People’ From Lee Daniels, Whitney Cummings

Greg KinnearPhoto Call with Greg Kinnear, Beverly Hills, USA - 22 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Sundholm Magnus/action press/REX

Greg Kinnear has signed on to star in the Amazon comedy pilot from Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings, Variety has learned.

Kinnear joins previously announced cast members Lisa Kudrow and Cummings, the latter of whom is co-writing the series with Lee Daniels in addition to starring and executive producing.

Titled “Good People,” the half-hour project centers on three generations of women working in the Ombusdmans office of a college navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Kinnear will play Dr. Paul Keating, described as the incredibly charismatic and charming philosophy professor at Sacramento University. He’s Indiana Jones meets Joan Didion. He causes problems for Lynn Steele (Lisa Kudrow) and Hazel Miller (Whitney Cummings) because of his unorthodox methods of teaching and refusal to acquiesce to “PC” rules.

Kinnear received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for his role in the film “As Good as It Gets.” His other notable film roles include “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Sabrina,” “We Were Soldiers,” and “Invincible.” His recentl television credits include “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” “House of Cards,” and “The Twilight Zone.”

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Stone Genow.

Cummings, Daniels, and Kudrow will serve as executive producers on “Good People,” with Daniels also attached to direct the pilot. Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios will produce.

