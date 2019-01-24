×
Greg Berlanti Honored With Television Showman Award

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Greg Berlanti
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Greg Berlanti has been selected by Hollywood publicists as Television Showman of the Year.

He will received the honor at the 56th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards on Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ICG National President Steven Poster said, “Greg Berlanti has produced a prodigious amount of quality television in the 21st century – almost 30 series, over 1,000 episodes, with many more in the pipeline. This year, he set a new record with 15 current live-action scripted series. This is clearly the right time for us to honor Greg and his growing body of work.”

Berlanti said: “I’m truly honored to be receiving this recognition from the ICG Publicists. Throughout my career, the folks in the publicity departments at the various studios I’ve worked with have been some of my favorite people to collaborate with and I can say first hand that without a smart, strategic publicity campaign, my shows wouldn’t have enjoyed anywhere near the level of success that they have.”

Berlanti started in television on “Dawson’s Creek” and has served as creator, writer, and producer behind “Everwood,” “Jack & Bobby,” “Eli Stone” and “Political Animals.” He also served as a producer on “Brothers & Sisters” and “Dirty, Sexy, Money.”

He currently works as executive producer and co-creator on “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl” and “You” and serves as executive producer on “Riverdale,” “Black Lightning,” “Blindspot,” “Titans,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “All American,” and “God Friended Me,” as well as the upcoming “The Red Line,” “Doom Patrol,” and “Stargirl.”

Berlanti made his film directorial debut in 2000 with “The Broken Hearts Club.” His most recent feature directorial project was “Love, Simon.”

Past recipients of the Television Showman of the Year Award include Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling, and Bob Hope.

