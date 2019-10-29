×
‘Green Lantern,’ ‘Strange Adventures’ Series From Greg Berlanti in the Works at HBO Max

Greg Berlanti
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Greg Berlanti is developing a pair of DC Comics projects at streamer HBO Max.

Berlanti is set to executive produce both a series adaptation of “Strange Adventures” as well as a series inspired by The Green Lantern. According to an individual with knowledge of the deals, both projects are expected to go to series. The announcements were made as part of WarnerMedia’s presentation on key details of HBO Max, including pricing and the launch date.

“Strange Adventures” is described as a DC super hero anthology that will feature characters from across the DC canon. The one-hour drama will explore close-ended stories about the intersecting lives of ordinary humans and superhumans. Details on the Green Lantern series are being kept under wraps.

“Both of these original DC properties we’ll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television,” said Berlanti. “An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can’t reveal any more about that just yet.”

The development news is made all the more interesting by the fact that the projects are set up at HBO Max rather than standalone streamer DC Universe. According to sources, “Strange Adventures” had been in development at DCU before being moved over to HBO Max.

Ever since WarnerMedia announced the launch of HBO Max, there have been questions about whether or not DCU would continue on in its current form while still running original programming.

Berlanti currently executive produces the DCU shows “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” as well as the upcoming series “Stargirl.” However, it was announced in July that “Doom Patrol” had been renewed for a second season, but that season would be available to stream on both DCU and HBO Max, with Season 1 also becoming available on HBO Max upon the Season 2 premiere.

“Strange Adventures”  is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Berlanti is set up under an overall deal. John Stephens will serve as writer and showrunner. Berlanti will executive produce along with Sarah Schechter and Stephens. Charlie Huston will co-executive produce. Brigitte Hales will produce, with Selwyn Seyfu Hinds serving as consulting producer.

The Green Lantern series will produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Berlanti is also set to executive produce the Kaley Cuoco-led HBO Max drama series “The Flight Attendant” as well as the LGBT+ docuseries “Equal.” He also has a four-picture movie deal at the streamer.

