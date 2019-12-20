‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is going back to the Dr. Seuss buffet for another helping of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Sam-I-Am would be proud.
The streamer has announced it is renewing the animated series for a second season, appropriately titled “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.”
Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss children’s book centers on the adventures of Sam (voiced by Adam DeVine) and Guy (voiced by Michael Douglas). Per Netflix, the duo’s escapades will continue in a second season that “takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict.”
Season 1 featured a stellar voice cast which included Keegan-Michael Key as the Narrator, as well as Eddie Izzard, Jillian Bell, Diane Keaton, Jeffrey Wright, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, and Billy Eichner.
“Green Eggs and Ham” the series is created by Jared Stern, and executive produced by Stern, Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman, and produced by Helen Kalafatic.
The second season will be comprised of ten half-hour episodes of hand-drawn 2D animation (as opposed to the first which ran for 13 episodes), produced by Warner Bros. Animation.
Back at the show’s season 1 premiere in November, DeGeneres spoke to Variety about partnering with Netflix and her slightly surprising thoughts on Dr. Seuss.
“Dr. Seuss was the first rapper. I think it’s his simplicity…It reminds everybody of their childhood so these are feel-good stories,” the talk-show host said. “It’s the kind of thing that parents are going to want to watch with their kids because it makes them feel good, too. Nobody’s singing baby shark do-do-do, either.”