‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix is going back to the Dr. Seuss buffet for another helping of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Sam-I-Am would be proud.

The streamer has announced it is renewing the animated series for a second season, appropriately titled “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.”

Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss children’s book centers on the adventures of Sam (voiced by Adam DeVine) and Guy (voiced by Michael Douglas). Per Netflix, the duo’s escapades will continue in a second season that “takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict.”

Season 1 featured a stellar voice cast which included Keegan-Michael Key as the Narrator, as well as Eddie Izzard, Jillian Bell, Diane Keaton, Jeffrey Wright, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, and Billy Eichner.