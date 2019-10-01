×
‘Grand Hotel’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

GRAND HOTEL - ABC's "Grand Hotel" stars Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Demin Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Snchez as Gigi Mendoza, Justina Adorno as Yoli, and Feliz Ramirez as Carolina. (ABC/Ed Herrera)
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has pulled the plug on “Grand Hotel” after a single season, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the original Spanish series and starring Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Roselyn Sanchez, “Grand Hotel” provided an upstairs/downstairs look at the scandals and secrets of both the Mendoza family and the staff that works for them.

The show was written Brian Tanen, who executive produced alongside Longoria and Ben Spector through UnbeliEVAble, as well as Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes for ABC Studios.

It averaged a modest 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and around 2.7 million total viewers across its single season. The show struggled to make an impact alongside ABC’s summer roster stacked with unscripted content, coming in below competition series like “Holey Moley,” “Card Sharks” and “To Tell The Truth.”

Grand Hotel” also starred Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno.

