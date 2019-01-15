‘Grace and Frankie’ Renewed for Season 6 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Grace and Frankie” for a sixth season ahead of the Season 5 premiere this Friday.

The series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other. Season 6 is expected to launch in 2020.

The show, which comes from creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, is executive produced by Kauffman, Morris, Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. It also stars Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn.

The series has been well received by critics, averaging an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its run. Tomlin has also received four Emmy nominations for her role on the show, while Fonda has been nominated for one. Tomlin also received a Golden Globe nomination in 2016 in the best actress in a comedy series category.

News of the renewal comes shortly after Netflix announced a price increase for its streaming plans. The standard plan is going up 18% from $10.99 to $12.99 per month. The premium plan, which provides up to four Ultra HD streams, is increasing from $13.99 to $15.99 per month.