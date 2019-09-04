×

'Grace and Frankie' to End With Season 7 on Netflix

Jane Fonda
Grace and Frankie” has been renewed for Season 7 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s final season.

The final season will consist of 16 episodes. With the renewal, the show will close out with 94 total episodes, making it Netflix’s longest-running original series to date.

“It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging,  will be the oldest show on Netflix.” said series co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.

The series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other.

“We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season,” Fonda and Tomlin said. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!  We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

Season 6 will premiere in January 2020. Fonda, Tomlin, Waterston, Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry will all reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

“Since its premiere in 2015, ‘Grace and Frankie’ has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series. “Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show’s journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way.”

The series is executive produced by Kauffman, Morris, Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. Skydance Television produces.

“David, Marcy and I, along with the entire team at Skydance couldn’t be prouder to have ‘Grace and Frankie’ launch our television division,” said Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer of Skydance. We are thankful to our  partners at Netflix who stepped up to make a show for people who didn’t see themselves on television. Seven seasons later Grace and Frankie has captured the zeitgeist and audiences of all ages thanks to the brilliant vision of Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris and the incredible talent of our cast led by legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.”

