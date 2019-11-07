Kristen Bell to Return as Narrator for HBO Max ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

Kristen Bell has signed on to the HBO Max reboot of “Gossip Girl,” Variety has confirmed.

Bell will again take on the role of the narrator, which she did throughout the run of the original series. The new series was announced in July with a straight-to-series order. It is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The show will explore how much social media and the landscape of New York itself has changed in the intervening years.

Bell is coming off of the final season of the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy “The Good Place.” She also reprised the voice role of Anna in the highly-anticipated animated Disney sequel “Frozen 2,” which is due out at the end of November. She also recently returned as “Veronica Mars” in an eight-episode follow up series ordered by Hulu.

The new series hails from original series creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Both will also serve as executive producers along with Joshua Safran, and Leslie Morgenstein. Gina Girolamo will executive produce for Alloy Entertainment, and Lis Rowinski will serve as a co-EP on behalf of Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.