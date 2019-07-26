‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Fox has ordered a third season of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.”

The show features Ramsay traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels, as he goes in undercover to see their problems first-hand. After that, Ramsay and his team redesign the interior, menu and kitchen in just 24 hours. Fox has commissioned 10 episodes for the third season.

Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva, and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by Studio Ramsay.

With the renewal, Ramsay will have at least three — if not four — shows on Fox for the foreseeable future. Ramsay also has “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” and “MasterChef Junior” at the broadcaster in addition to “24 Hours to Hell and Back.” “MasterChef” is currently its tenth season, with that show expected to be renewed for an eleventh. Just last week, Fox renewed “MasterChef Junior for an eighth season with Daphne Oz joining the series as a judge. Earlier this year, Fox announced that they had picked up “Hell’s Kitchen” for two more seasons, with the announcement coming shortly after the conclusion of the show’s 18th season at the network.

Ramsay also recently launched the Nat Geo series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” in which the celebrity chef travels the world meeting indigenous people and learning about their traditional foods.