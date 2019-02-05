‘Good Trouble’ Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Freeform has picked up “Good Trouble” for a second season, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The renewal comes after the “Fosters” spinoff has aired only four episodes to date, with the fifth set to air tonight. The show launched in early January on the basic cabler. Last week’s episode delivered new series highs in the women 18-34, women 18-49, and females 12-34 demographics in Live+3. Through its first three episodes, the series is averaging 939,000 viewers per episode across all platforms.

The show follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge.

The series also stars Tommy Martinez as Gael, Sherry Cola as Alice, Zuri Adele as Malika and Roger Bart as Judge Wilson.

“Good Trouble” is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Jon M. Chu directed the first episode in addition to executive producing. The series is produced by Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.