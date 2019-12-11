‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

Anthony Jeselnik and tongue-in-cheek interviews are coming back.

The comedian’s Comedy Central show “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” has been renewed for an eight-episode second season at the ViacomCBS-owned network.

Season 1 of the series premiered in Sept., with each episode featuring an interview with one of Anthony’s friends, who happen to be some of the biggest names in comedy. as they discuss all things comedy. Over its six episodes, the first installment saw Jeselnik will sit down for conversations with David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro, discussing their careers, influences and what it’s like to perform stand-up.

“Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central. “It’ll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends.”

“Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” is part of Comedy Central’s multi-platform development deal with Jeselnik, who has made regular appearances on the network’s popular series of roasts, including notable episodes on Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen and Roseanne Barr. He also hosted “The Jeselnik Offensive” for two seasons on the network, and in fall 2018 launched his podcast “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project.”

“I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central’s unprecedented winning streak through 2020,” added Jeselnik.

Jeselnik, Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady executive produce “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are the executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.