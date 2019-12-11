×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jack Zeman

Anthony Jeselnik and tongue-in-cheek interviews are coming back.

The comedian’s Comedy Central show “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” has been renewed for an eight-episode second season at the ViacomCBS-owned network.

Season 1 of the series premiered in Sept., with each episode featuring an interview with one of Anthony’s friends, who happen to be some of the biggest names in comedy. as they discuss all things comedy. Over its six episodes, the first installment saw Jeselnik will sit down for conversations with David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro, discussing their careers, influences and what it’s like to perform stand-up.

“Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, co-heads of original content at Comedy Central. “It’ll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends.”

“Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” is part of Comedy Central’s multi-platform development deal with Jeselnik, who has made regular appearances on the network’s popular series of roasts, including notable episodes on Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen and Roseanne Barr. He also hosted “The Jeselnik Offensive” for two seasons on the network, and in fall 2018 launched his podcast “The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project.”

“I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central’s unprecedented winning streak through 2020,” added Jeselnik.

Jeselnik, Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady executive produce “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” with Rady also serving as showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are the executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central. 

More TV

  • Robin ThickeRobin Thicke in concert, Fox

    Robin Thicke Signs With ICM Partners

    Robin Thicke has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. The multi-hyphenate is a featured panelist on Fox’s reality hit “The Masked Singer.” He’s also a busy recording and touring artist who had a smash hit in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” which topped the pop charts for 12 weeks. His most recent release [...]

  • 'Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik' Renewed

    'Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik' Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

    Anthony Jeselnik and tongue-in-cheek interviews are coming back. The comedian’s Comedy Central show “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik” has been renewed for an eight-episode second season at the ViacomCBS-owned network. Season 1 of the series premiered in Sept., with each episode featuring an interview with one of Anthony’s friends, who happen to be some of the [...]

  • peabody awards

    Peabody Awards Add Six New Members to Board of Directors

    The organization that administers the Peabody Awards has announced six new members joining its board of directors, five on the East Coast, one on the West. The five members joining the East Coast board are journalist and producer Soledad O’Brien, NPR senior vice president of news and editorial director Nancy Barnes, Univision Communications executive vice president [...]

  • When They See Us Netflix

    SAG Award TV Nominations Make Up for Golden Globes' Mistakes

    Leave it to the Screen Actors Guild Awards to clean up the Golden Globes’ mess earlier this week. TV performers and shows that were inexplicably missing when the Hollywood Foreign Press announced their nominees on Monday were given their due when SAG announced its picks on Wednesday morning. Most notably, “When They See Us” star [...]

  • quibi

    Quibi Orders Gaming Thriller ‘Curs_r’ From Anton, Stigma, Ridley Scott

    Quibi has greenlit the development of “Curs_r,” a gaming drama series executive produced by Anton, Stigma Films and Ridley Scott. The series will be directed by Toby Meakins (“Bite Size Horror”) and is written by Simon Allen (“The Watch,” “Das Boot,” “The Musketeers”). Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday,” “Amulet”) is producing. The series centers on the [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Chopped

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Chopped Down to Series Low

    As the tree was felled on “The Masked Singer” last night, so were the Fox series’ TV ratings. The singing competition scored a series low 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 5.8 million total viewers, dropping 11% from last week’s previous low of 1.8 and 6.6 million viewers. “The Moodys” had more [...]

  • Susie Banikarim - Vice News

    Vice News Hires Susie Banikarim to Head Newsgathering Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Susie Banikarim, a journalist with nearly two decades of experience in digital and TV news, is joining Vice News as one of its top editorial execs. Vice Media Group tapped Banikarim as executive VP and global head of newsgathering for Vice News, a newly created role. She will be based out of Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad