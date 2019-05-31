×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Benedict Cumberbatch Was Neil Gaiman’s First Choice to Voice Satan in ‘Good Omens’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Benedict Cumberbatch - Variety's Actors on Actors - Photograph by Peter Yang, Losa Angeles, CA on April 28, 2018
CREDIT: Peter Yang/Variety

When mulling over who could do justice to the voice of Satan on “Good Omens,” the only name that popped up in Neil Gaiman’s mind was Benedict Cumberbatch — but not for the reason you might think.

“It was from the point of view of going, ‘OK you’re in a show in which Frances McDormand is God,'” Gaiman tells Variety. “And we need somebody who can act — who is not going to be just blown off the screen by the idea of Frances McDormand. I was sitting there going, ‘Who has the who has the vocal range?'”

In Amazon’s six-part series adaption of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name, Satan is a 500-foot tall figure who certainly looks terrifying, but Gaiman says he actually wanted to depict the human side of the creature. So when Satan appears in the sixth and final episode, he’s not wreaking havoc, instead, he’s having an intimate conversation with his son (Sam Taylor Buck), the Antichrist, after being absent from most of the child’s life. And on a show with such formidable actors like Michael Sheen, David Tennant and McDormand, Gaiman knew he needed the right performer to imbue Satan with much-needed nuance.

Related

Originally, Gaiman, who served as showrunner and wrote every episode of the show, shares he read Satan’s lines but very quickly knew they needed “something much better.” He then thought of Cumberbatch. The author had seen him previously perform at a London charity, where he read famous letters throughout history.

“I just watched him act and went, ‘This is magic. This is absolutely amazing,'” he says. “And so when I started thinking, ‘Okay, who can I find? Who could give me this performance in a small enough space?’, Benedict was simply my first choice.”

Luckily, “Good Omens” director Douglas McKinnon had worked with Cumberbatch on BBC’s “Sherlock” and had his contact information. So Gaiman took a chance, shot the actor an email, and the next thing he knew, Cumberbatch was in the recording studio.

“A soon as Benedict started making the lines his own, the whole thing came to life. Suddenly, it was no longer a monster movie,” he says. “Suddenly, it felt like ‘Good Omens’ again. You had somebody who might be 500-foot high, that was basically an absent father unable to deal with a rebellious kid.”

Then, they gave the audio and visual footage to VFX supervisor Jean-Claude Deguara and his team at Milk VFX to create a CG Satan that had some of Cumberbatch’s features and movements, to make the character feel fully fleshed out.

Even though Satan never actually appears in Gaiman’s novel, the writer-producer says he knew that for the adaptation the audience would have to see the character. Additionally, he created a whole new storyline after the Satan scene that also wasn’t featured in the book, to keep fans on their toes.

“It’s going to keep you watching and engaged, I hope, until the last seconds of Episode 6. That to me was important going, ‘Ok, I will let be the big Satan appearing climax happen where it would’ve happened in the book. But instead, I’m going to introduce another plot,'” he says. “And partly, it was just the knowledge that so many millions of people have read the novel, that you want to surprise them — you don’t want them all just being cocky and going, ‘I know what’s going to happen all the way through.'”

“Good Omens” is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More TV

  • FX original programming executive team

    FX Networks Restructures Original Programming Exec Team

    FX Networks has named Eric Schrier president of FX Entertainment, a newly created role, and elevated Gina Balian to the position of president of original programming at FX Entertainment, as part of a reorganization of its original programming executive team. Additionally, Nick Grad has signed a new deal as president of original programming at FX [...]

  • Jaume Roures and Tatxo Benet

    International TV Newswire: Mediapro IPO, ‘Monteperdido’ Reups

    In this week’s International TV Newswire: the logic of an Mediapro IPO; TVE’s ‘Monteperdido’s’ renewed. MEDIAPRO IPO: DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATH The big TV news from Spain this week, at least according to financial newspaper “El Confidencial,” is that Mediapro, the Barcelona based multinational is preparing to seek an initial stock market listing. Potential investors [...]

  • melinda hage

    Melinda Hage, Warner Bros. TV Exec VP of Current Programming, Retires

    After 25 years with the studio, Warner Bros. Television executive vice president of current programming Melinda Hage is retiring. She has managed programming for scripted series from “The Jamie Foxx Show” to “Murphy Brown” to “The Leftovers” to “Riverdale” over the course of her career, with her team currently overseeing about 45 drama and comedy [...]

  • TV Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1

    NBA Finals Game 1 Scores Lowest Ratings in 10 Years

    Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors delivered the lowest ratings for a finals opener in 10 years. The game, which yielded a shock victory for Toronto over the defending champions, scored a 10.1 rating in metered market households. That’s down 18% on last year’s 12.3 [...]

  • greg-gutfeld-fox-news

    Fox News Makes Pitch for Late-Night Crowds

    Greg Gutfeld says he doesn’t have much time to watch Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert. But he spends his Saturday-night hour on Fox News Channel offering stuff that’s similar to what they do: quips, jokes, even sketches. “People say they are interested in a different perspective in terms of popular culture, coming from [...]

  • Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy

    'Schitt's Creek' Team Talks Final Season, What They Took Home From Set

    The “Schitt’s Creek” team has officially closed up shop at the Rosebud Motel. At Thursday’s FYC event, held at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center, star and executive producer Dan Levy recalled the cast’s tearful goodbyes to its favorite interior sets. “It’s been strangely — I guess not so strangely — emotional, but it’s definitely been [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad