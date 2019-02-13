Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan in Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

Neil Gaiman revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch will play Satan in the Amazon series adaptation of “Good Omens.”

Gaiman said that Cumberbatch’s Prince of Darkness will be “a giant, animated Satan” who appears “400 foot high.” The “Sherlock” star will appear in episode 6 of the series, which debuts on May 31.

It was previously announced that Frances McDormand will appear on the show as the voice of God. Additional cameos in the series will include Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, and Nick Offerman.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett The show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment. But Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley (David Tennant), a demon, aren’t enthusiastic about the end of the world, and can’t seem to find the Antichrist.

“Good Omens” was Gaiman’s first novel, written in collaboration with Pratchett, who died in 2015. Terry Gilliam was attached at one point to direct a film adaptation. It is the latest Gaiman television project in recent years. Fox premiered “Lucifer,” inspired by the character created in Gaiman’s Vertigo comics series “The Sandman” and subsequent solo series, in 2015. Starz is set to debut Season 2 of “American Gods,” based on Gaiman’s book of the same name, in March.

“Good Omens” is co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia, the production company of Pratchett’s daughter Rhianna, and the Blank Corporation and in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC. Gaiman and Chris Sussman are executive producing for BBC Studios, and Rob Wilkins and Rod Brown will executive produce for Narrativia. Gaiman adapted all six episodes of the series and also serves as showrunner.