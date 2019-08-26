×
ABC Makes More Changes to its ‘GMA’ Extension

Sara Haines, Michael Strahan.
ABC’s not-so-new hour of “Good Morning America” is getting another name – and a third host.

The network said the early-afternoon program called “Strahan & Sara” would now be titled “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” and feature a third host, Keke Palmer, in addition to the original team of Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The program, initially conceived as a means of extending the network’s flagship “Good Morning America” into other time periods, and bringing affiliates and advertisers along for the ride, has been through several changes since its launch in September of last year.

Palmer, a singer and actress known for her time on Fox’s “Scream Queens,” has been filling in for Haines while she was on maternity leave. ““It’s been a blast having Keke co-host this summer. She brings a unique and spontaneous energy viewers love,” said Rory Albanese, the program’s executive producer, in a statement. ” She’s a multi-talented artist, and I’m thrilled to have her join Michael and Sara every day.”

More to come…

 

