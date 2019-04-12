×
‘Good Girls’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

By
Danielle Turchiano

GOOD GIRLS -- "The Dubby" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)
CREDIT: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Good Girls” has been renewed for a third season at NBC.

The drama about three friends who robbed a bank and then got sucked into the world of money laundering stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

In the second season, the women have had to deal with the consequences of their criminal behavior. Beth (Hendricks) brought the illegal activities into her legitimate place of business, while Ruby (Retta) and her husband Stan (Reno Wilson) were threatened by the FBI, which forced Ruby to choose between her family and friends. And Annie (Whitman) is struggling with her own place as her ex prepares for his new baby.

Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard also star in the series from showrunner Bans. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce.

Good Girls” is produced by Universal Television.

“Good Girls’s” second season is averaging 2.4 million total live viewers and a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic. When taking into consideration delayed viewing (in live+7), the series averages 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49.

“Good Girls” now joins NBC’s previously renewed dramas “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “New Amsterdam,” as well as comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace,” on its 2019-20 television lineup.

