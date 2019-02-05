×
‘Good Doctor,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘Shark Tank’ Renewed at ABC

ABC has renewed scripted shows “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things” as well as the unscripted series “Shark Tank.”

The announcement was part of ABC’s day at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday.

The Good Doctor” will now return for a third season. The series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit. In addition to Highmore, the series also stars Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelman as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Erin Gunn, Sebastian Lee and Seth Gordon are also executive producers.

A Million Little Things” will return for Season 2. It focuses on a group of friends who reevaluate their lives after one of them commits suicide.

It stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville.

DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. “A Million Little Things” is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

Finally, “Shark Tank” will return for Season 11. The Sharks are: billionaire Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary.

Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Cuban, Corcoran, Greiner, Herjavec, John, and O’Leary are the executive producers of “Shark Tank,” which is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

