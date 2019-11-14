×

‘Goliath’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Amazon

Will Thorne

Amazon has renewed gritty legal drama “Goliath” for a fourth and final season.

The series centers on washed-up lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who seeks redemption after a client he successfully defended from a murder charge went on to slaughter a family. Thornton won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2017.

“’Goliath’ has been one of our most popular shows ever on Prime Video, and we’re so thankful to Billy Bob, Larry, Geyer, Jennifer, Steve, and the entire ‘Goliath’ team for bringing this series to life,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’re happy that our customers around the world will have a chance to see Billy McBride bring this final chapter to a close on Prime Video next year.”

The series hails from Amazon Studios and is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner. It was co-created by David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro.

“I’m thrilled we get another season to tell Billy McBride’s story. Our latest case tackles a timely global crisis that impacts an entire generation, and we will be adding some exceptional talent to our already amazing cast,” said Trilling in a statement. “I’m so grateful to everyone at Amazon for their support of the show. Jennifer, Steve and Geyer have been dream partners, Billy Bob is a constant inspiration, and I’ve been blessed to work with a stellar cast and crew.”

Season 3 of the show, which dropped back in October, saw Billy take a new case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he came face-to-face with a new Goliath: billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursued the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurfaced, forcing him to confront his own mortality.

The show also stars Nina Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper as Denise McBride, Ana de la Reguera as Marisol Silva, and Julie Brister  as Marva Jefferson.

