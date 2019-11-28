×
Golden Globes Promo: NBC Leans Into Host Ricky Gervais' Unpredictability (WATCH)

Michael Schneider

CREDIT: NBC

The Golden Globes are just a little more than a month away, which means NBC’s marketing campaign is kicking into high gear. The Peacock network began unveiling new promos during its coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday morning, leaning into the unpredictability of returning host Ricky Gervais.

In the first spot, Gervais is seen spraying the set — including the cameras — with champagne, while a voiceover warns, “as usual, we have no idea what he’s going to do.” See the promo below:

Gervais is set to host the kudocast for a fifth time when the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The show, which broadcasts from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., featues 25 categories — including 14 in film and 11 in television — and are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In announcing his return, Gervais also claimed that this was the last time he would host the Globes. That “could make for a fun evening,” Gervais quipped in the press release confirming his hire.

Gervais previously hosted the Golden Globes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He’s best known as creator and star of “The Office” and “Extras,” and has has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAs.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, averaged a 5.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 18.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Dick Clark Productions produces the Globes telecast in association with the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of Dick Clark Prods. and Barry Adelman, executive VP of TV at Dick Clark Prods., will serve as executive producers.

