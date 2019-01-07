TV Ratings: Golden Globes Down Slightly in Early Numbers

The 2019 Golden Globes took a minor hit in the ratings compared to last year.

The awards telecast drew a 12.7 rating in metered market households, down just under five percent from the 13.3 the 2018 telecast drew.

The initial viewership numbers will be available this morning, while the final numbers should come in later today.

The decline came despite the fact that the nail-biter NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears led into awards telecast on NBC. The 2018 Golden Globes ended up drawing a 5.0 and 19 million viewers, down from the 5.8 and 20 million viewers it averaged in 2017.

More to come…