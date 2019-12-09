×
Golden Globe Nominations by the Numbers: ‘Marriage Story,’ ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Unbelievable’ Land on Top

HBO-Chernobyl
CREDIT: Courtesy HBO

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations are officially out.

Netflix reigned supreme with 34 total nominations across both the film and television categories. The streamer, which broke into the television awards race less than 10 years ago, distributed three of the five most nominated films — “Marriage Story” (6 noms), “The Irishman” (5 noms), and “The Two Popes” (4 noms). All three of those films were also nominated for best drama film. On the television side, Netflix shows “Unbelievable” and “The Crown” both tied HBO’s “Chernobyl” as the most-nominated shows of the year with four nominations each.

For films, in addition to the Netflix nominees, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” picked up five nominations for best comedy film, best actor and supporting actor for stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt respectively, and best director and best screenplay for Tarantino. “Joker” also picked up multiple nominations for best drama film, best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, best director for Todd Phillips, and best original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

Chernobyl’s” four nominations come after the limited series about the titular nuclear disaster site received 19 Emmy nominations earlier this year, of which it won 10. That includes a win for best limited series. Elsewhere for HBO, “Big Little Lies” picked up more awards love, including acting nominations for Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. Critical favorite “Succession” will also have a chance to pick up a few more statuettes thanks to nominations for best drama and best actor (Brian Cox) and best supporting actor (Kieran Culkin).

Read the full list of nominations here.

MOTION PICTURE DISTRIBUTOR NOMINATIONS
Netflix 17
Sony Pictures Releasing 8
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6
Warner Bros. Pictures 6
Lionsgate 5
Universal Pictures 5
NEON 4
Amazon Studios 3
Paramount Pictures 3
United Artists Releasing 3
A24 2
Focus Features 2
Fox Searchlight Pictures 2
Sony Pictures Classics 2
LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions 1
STXfilms 1

TELEVISION NETWORK NOMINATIONS
Netflix 17
HBO 15
hulu 5
Prime Video 5
FX Networks 4
Apple TV+ 3
Showtime 3
BBC America 2
USA Network 1

MOTION PICTURE NOMINATIONS
Marriage Story 6
The Irishman 5
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 5
Joker 4
The Two Popes 4
1917 3
Knives Out 3
Parasite 3
Rocketman 3
Bombshell 2
Dolemite Is My Name 2
The Farewell 2
Frozen 2 2
Harriet 2
Jojo Rabbit 2
The Lion King 2
Little Women 2
Pain and Glory 2
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 1
Booksmart 1
Cats 1
Ford v Ferrari 1
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 1
Hustlers 1
Judy 1
Late Night 1
Les Misérables 1
Missing Link 1
Motherless Brooklyn 1
Portrait of a Lady on Fire 1
The Report 1
Richard Jewell 1
Toy Story 4 1
Where’d You Go, Bernadette 1

TELEVISION SERIES OR PROGRAM NOMINATIONS
Chernobyl 4
The Crown 4
Unbelievable 4
Barry 3
Big Little Lies 3
Fleabag 3
Fosse/Verdon 3
The Kominsky Method 3
The Morning Show 3
Succession 3
The Act 2
Catch-22 2
Killing Eve 2
The Loudest Voice 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2
The Politician 2
Catherine the Great 1
Dead to Me 1
Game of Thrones 1
Living with Yourself 1
Mr. Robot 1
On Becoming a God in Central Florida 1
Pose 1
Ramy 1
Russian Doll 1
The Spy 1

