CBS Renews ‘God Friended Me’ for Season 2

CBS has renewed freshman drama “God Friended Me” for the 2019-2020 television season.

“God Friended Me” centers on an “outspoken atheist” who receives a mysterious social media friend request from an account calling itself God and finds himself making new connections and becoming an agent of change in the lives around him.

It averages 10 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched new series and most-watched scripted program airing on Sundays.

“We’re thrilled with how ‘God Friended Me’ has performed on Sundays. It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

“God Friended Me” stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.

“Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers,” Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming, CBS Entertainment, said.

This renewal comes just days after CBS renewed three other freshman series, dramas “FBI” and “Magnum PI,” and comedy “The Neighborhood.” The network still has not yet made an official decision on the fate of comedies “Murphy Brown,” “Happy Together,” and “Fam.” The first two on that list concluded their freshman seasons, while “Fam” just launched earlier this month. The network is still to launch “The Code” and event series “The Red Line” later this year.