TV News Roundup: ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

In today’s roundup, “GLOW” will return to Netflix for a third season and Patrick J. Adams has been cast as the lead in National Geographic’s “The Right Stuff.” 

DATES

GLOW” will return to Netflix for a third season on August 9. The upcoming season follows the women’s wrestling troupe as they arrive at a new venue  in Las Vegas. Marc Maron, Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin star. See first look photos from the season below.

GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix
GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix
GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix
GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Disney Channel sets Friday, August 2 as the premiere date for the telecast of the original movie “Descendants 3.” The franchise follows the offspring of classic Disney villains.

CASTING

Patrick J. Adams, of “Suits” fame, will star in National Geographic‘s series adaptation of “The Right Stuff” as the astronaut John Glenn. The series, based on Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name, chronicles the space race during the Cold War.

DEVELOPMENT

Cartoon Network announced that the television series “We Are Bears” is in production for a movie and a spinoff series based on the baby bear characters is in development.

ACQUISITIONS

The CW Network has acquired season three of the investigative drama “Burden of Truth.” Production of the third season will begin this summer and is slated to air in 2020. Season two of “Burden of Truth” will premiere Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

 

