Gloria Calderón Kellett Signs Overall Deal With Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett has inked a multi-year overall deal at Amazon.

“I have been so blown away by the original series coming out of Amazon,” said Calderón Kellett. “Their commitment to supporting creators, specifically women, has been next level. It’s clear they are committed to supporting outstanding, quality television. When I met the diverse Amazon Studios team of creative executives, I immediately felt a kinship and connection. I could see immediately that our values and ideals in creating quality programming for underrepresented voices was a shared passion. I am overjoyed to take my next creative steps with them.”

Under the deal, Calderón Kellett will create and develop television series and films for Amazon Studios through her production company, GloNation. She has received widespread acclaim for her work as co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer, and actress on the rebooted version of “One Day at a Time.” The series reimagined the classic sitcom from the perspective of a Cuban family. Calderón Kellett herself is the daughter of Cuban immigrants and has been working for years to bring authentic Latinx stories to television. The series aired three seasons on Netflix before it was canceled, only for it to be revived on linear network Pop. The fourth season will air in 2020.

“Gloria is an incredible storyteller, who has written and created series that are not only culturally relevant, but engaging, relatable, and hilarious,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We are all delighted that Gloria will join the Amazon Studios family and excited to see the new projects she’ll bring to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Calderón Kellett’s previous behind-the-scenes credits include “How I Met Your Mother,” “Rules of Engagement,” and “Devious Maids.” She has also appeared as an actress on shows like “Jane the Virgin,” “Dead to Me,” and “Angie Tribeca.”

