Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Lucy Liu in CBS All Access Series ‘Why Women Kill’

Ginnifer Goodwin
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ginnifer Goodwin has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS All Access dramedy “Why Women Kill,” Variety has learned.

The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s, and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

Goodwin will star as Beth Ann. Seen in 1963, Beth Ann looks to be the ideal ‘60s housewife. She is kind, cheerful, and warm. But if you get too close, you start to see that she wears a mask to hide her pain. Beth Ann’s whole world revolves around her husband, and so she is understandably defensive and immediately in denial when told Rob is having an affair. Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective.

Goodwin joins previously announced cast member Lucy Liu.

Goodwin is best known for her roles in HBO’s “Big Love” and ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.” She has also been cast in the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot at All Access as well as the Netflix series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” On the film side, she has had roles in features such as “Zootopia,” “Walk the Line,” “Mona Lisa Smile,” and “A Single Man.”

She is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly.

Why Women Kill” is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Marc Cherry created the series and will serve as an executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel, and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will also executive produce and direct.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

