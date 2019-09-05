20th Century Fox TV Distribution Head Gina Brogi Exits

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution president Gina Brogi is leaving the company, Variety has learned.

The exit marks another departure in the wake of Walt Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets, and follows last week’s news that Disney had laid off nearly 60 employees in its Media Distribution division. That move had impacted staff at both Disney and Fox, including 20th Century Fox TV Distribution’s worldwide marketing executive vice president Greg Drebin and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment’s worldwide marketing and strategy senior vice president Jennifer Chai.

An initial wave of layoffs occurred earlier in the year, not long after Disney’s $71.3 billion deal with Fox closed in March. At 20th Century Fox TV Distribution, president Mark Kaner was along those let go. Early estimates from March put the total number of possible layoffs around the 4,000 mark.

At the start of August, a separate round of layoffs hit Disney’s studio and 20th Century Fox; around 250 employees have been cut from the film divisions thus far.

The fusion of Disney and Fox included 20th Century Fox’s film and TV studios, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Family, Fox Animation, FX Productions, FX Networks, National Geographic and Fox’s stake in Hulu.

Deadline first reported the news of Brogi’s departure.