Giadia De Laurentiis Strikes New Talent Deal With Food Network

Popular chef Giada De Laurentiis has signed a new deal that will keep her at Discovery Inc.’s Food Network in months to come.

The deal, characterized as “multi-year,” will consist of projects in primetime and daytime and across various media platforms, and calls for new episodes of shows such as “Giada Entertains,” “Giada’s Holiday Handbook” and “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge,” as well as short-form video content, the cable network said Wednesday.

“Giada De Laurentiis is a culinary icon and a Food Network fan-favorite whose recipes and entertaining guidance are a must-have for home cooks everywhere looking to elevate their own gatherings and celebrations,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “We are excited to serve up even more entertaining and inspiring hours with Giada for seasons to come.”

De Laurentiis, a restaurateur, cookbook author and voice actress, has been with Food Network since the premiere of her program “Everyday Italian,” last decade. In addition to her own series, she has participated in Food Network competition programs such as “Food Network Star” and “Winner Cake All.”

The network indicated that pre-production has started on her two holiday series and said they were slated to debut in the fourth quarter of 2019. A new season of “Giada Entertains” is expected to return next year.

“I am excited to continue cooking and creating with my Food Network family,” said De Laurentiis, in a statement. “We are working on lots of fun new content and I cannot wait to share it!”