‘Ghost Rider,’ ‘Helstrom’ Live-Action Shows Ordered at Hulu

“Ghost Rider” and “Helstrom” are coming to Hulu.

The streaming service has greenlit two live-action shows based on the Marvel comics characters, Variety has learned. Both shows are expected to launch on Hulu in 2020 and are co-productions of Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, will executive produce both shows.

Ghost Rider, also known as Robbie Reyes, is consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.

Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Ghost Rider,” with Paul Zbyszewski also executive producing.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to be handed the reins to a Marvel character as beloved as Ghost Rider,” Escajeda said. “This story hits every note for me — my love for grounded yet conflicted characters and my desire to scare the $&!# out of people! It’s important to me to find a take that thrills existing fans as well as wider audiences and I believe we’ve done just that.”

In “Helstrom” (spelled Hellstrom in the comics), Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity, each with their attitude and skills. Zbyszewski will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“As a lifelong Marvel fan, I feel incredibly fortunate to help bring this darker, thrilling corner of the comic book universe to life, and I’m just grateful to everyone at Marvel Television and Hulu for the opportunity,” said Zbyszewski. “Marvel’s known for all the heart, humor, and action they put into every series, but this time around we’re adding some scares to that mix. I think we’ve found a compelling way to dissect some of our deepest fears through the experiences of our two lead characters.”

The two new shows expand an already burgeoning slate of Marvel shows on Hulu. The live-action series “Runaways” is heading into its third season on the streamer. In February, Hulu ordered four animated series based on Marvel properties: Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. The four characters will then team up in the animated special “The Offenders.”

News of the new Marvel shows come after Disney became a majority shareholder in Hulu once the Fox-Disney merger was completed. Disney is also prepping a number of limited series centered on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming Disney streaming service, Disney+. Most recently, Variety exclusively reported that a Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner is in the works. There are also Disney+ limited series in the works that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. The series on the Disney+ will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years. The shows are also expected to have large budgets compared to other television projects.