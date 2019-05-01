‘Ghost Rider:’ Gabriel Luna to Star in Marvel-Hulu Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabriel Luna is once again suiting up as Marvel’s Ghost Rider, but this time for Hulu.

Variety has learned exclusively that Luna will star in the recently announced Hulu series based on the comic book character. This will mark the second time that Luna has played Ghost Rider, previously appearing as the character in the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” However, sources stress that this will be a completely new iteration of the character in now way connected to the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” storyline.

In addition to his time on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” Luna’s other television credits include “True Detective,” “Wicked City,” and “Matador.” On the feature side, He is set to appear in the upcoming “Terminator: Dark Fate” opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. He has previously appeared in films like “Bernie,” “Freehold,” “Balls Out,” and

Luna is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.

Ghost Rider, also known as Robbie Reyes, is consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields

.Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Ghost Rider,” with Paul Zbyszewski also executive producing.

In addition to “Ghost Rider,” Hulu has also ordered a live-action Marvel series “Helstrom.” They join the upcoming animated Hulu-Marvel shows based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. Hulu also airs the live-action Marvel series “Runaways,” which is going into its third season.