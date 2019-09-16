×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

German Streamer Joyn Moves Into Original Content With Political Thriller ‘Dignity’

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joyn, the new German streaming service backed by local media giant ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, has ordered its first original series, “Dignity,” a political thriller about the hunt for an ex-Nazi who has set up a cult in Chile.

Joyn is a free platform offering live streaming of 55 channels, including German pubcasters ARD and ZDF, as well as a 30-day catchup library. The service, which launched in June, said it already has 3.8 million active monthly users, who do not have to register or subscribe.

Joyn has bought international dramas to bolster its offering, including Alex Pina’s acclaimed Spanish drama “The Pier.” The new, eight-episode “Dignity” is its first original commission, in partnership with Chile’s MEGA, and is expected to land on Joyn in December and in Chile next year.

Produced by Germany’s Story House Prods. and Chile’s Invercine & Wood, the series takes its inspiration from a real-life German cult in Chile, Colonia Dignidad, which was established by an ex-Nazi soldier, Paul Schaefer. The cult committed torture, child abuse and murder within its sprawling compound with the blessing of the Pinochet regime. The show, created by María Elena Wood and Patricio Pereira, centers on a young prosecutor’s pursuit of Schaefer and possible hidden agenda in doing so.

Red Arrow Studios International, which has global distribution rights, will launch the show at Mipcom along with Joyn and MEGA.

“Joyn believes in local storytelling, and this story is of German and international relevance,” Katja Hofem, CCMO and managing director of Joyn. “This production is an important step for our young platform and shows our commitment to original production.”

Joyn is backed equally by ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery. It aims to become Germany’s most comprehensive local streamer, and is part of a trend in Europe of broadcaster partnerships created to compete with international streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. Salto in France and BritBox in Britain are similar ventures.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • German Streaming Service Joyn Orders Original

    German Streamer Joyn Moves Into Original Content With Political Thriller 'Dignity'

    Joyn, the new German streaming service backed by local media giant ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery, has ordered its first original series, “Dignity,” a political thriller about the hunt for an ex-Nazi who has set up a cult in Chile. Joyn is a free platform offering live streaming of 55 channels, including German pubcasters ARD and ZDF, [...]

  • Youngest Media, Headed By Ex Endemol

    Youngest Media, Headed By Former Endemol Shine Execs, Launches German Subsidiary

    Youngest Media, the content studio led by former Endemol Shine U.K. executives Lucas Church and David Flynn, has launched a subsidiary in Germany. The German arm, headed by Mark Stehli, has received its first order: a German version of reality series “Battle of the Bands” for channel RTL II. Stehli, who has the title managing [...]

  • Judith Light'Transparent' TV show Musical Finale,

    'Transparent' Team Talks 'Transformative Energy' of Trans Community

    As Amazon Prime Video prepares to send off “Transparent” with a musical finale movie on Sept. 27, the cast and creative team behind the show are hoping the impact of a character such as Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) will not be overshadowed by the controversy that the actor who portrayed Maura caused. “I believe that [...]

  • Cherry Jones

    Cherry Jones Wins 2019 Guest Drama Actress Emmy

    Cherry Jones won the 2019 guest drama actress Emmy for her work as the titular character’s mother, Holly Osborne, in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” This was Jones’ second consecutive nomination for the role but first win. Interestingly, both noms were for her work in the second season of the dystopian streaming series. After a few [...]

  • Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper Developing 'Golden

    Jane Lynch, Cyndi Lauper Developing 'Golden Girls'-Style Comedy for Netflix

    Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper just wanna have fun. The comedian and the 1980s music icon have joined forces to star in a new comedy project that may be heading to Netflix. Lynch let it slip backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys that she and Lauper will co-star in a comedy that she described as [...]

  • Luke Kirby71st Annual Primetime Creative Arts

    Luke Kirby Wins 2019 Guest Comedy Actor Emmy

    Luke Kirby has been crowned the winner of the 2019 guest comedy actor Emmy for his role as the real-life comic Lenny Bruce on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This was Kirby’s first-ever Emmy attention. He was nominated against a slew of “Saturday Night Live” players (Robert De Niro, John Mulaney and Adam [...]

  • Bradley Whitford photographed at the PMC

    Bradley Whitford Wins 2019 Guest Drama Actor Emmy

    Bradley Whitford won the 2019 guest drama actor Emmy for his role of Commander Joseph Lawrence on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Whitford joined the cast of the streaming dystopian series at the end of its second season, in episodes that were released after the close of the 2018 Emmy eligibility window. The Television Academy agreed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad