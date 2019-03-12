Gerardo Celasco Cast in Fox Pilot ‘neXT’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gerardo Celasco has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox drama pilot “neXT,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The show is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.

Celasco will play the blue collar tough guy Ty Salazar, who is Shea’s loving husband. He joins already announced cast members Fernanda Andrade, who plays Shea, the youngest agent to run her own cyber division, Eve Harlow, who plays the “ultra woke” Gina, and Aaron Morten who will play Ben, a straight-laced, buttoned-up hard worker who works with Shea at the FBI cyber crime division.

Celasco’s recent credits include a season ending arc on Shonda Rhimes’ “How to Get Away with Murder,” as well as cameos on “Bones,” “Startup,” and “Person of Interest.” He will next be seen in Sam Esmail’s USA series “Briarpatch” with Rosario Dawson.

He is represented by Global Artists Agency and Fourward.

Manny Coto, who previously worked on Fox shows like “24” and “24: Legacy,” will write and executive produce “neXt.” John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce and co-direct the pilot under their Zaftig Films banner. Charlie Gogolak will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.