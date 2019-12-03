×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Georgie Hurford-Jones Named Universal TV Alternative Studio’s Exec VP of Current Programming

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Georgie Hurford-Jones
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Television Alternative

Georgie Hurford-Jones is moving from Endemol Shine North America to Universal Television Alternative Studio, where she has been named executive vice president of current programming.

Hurford-Jones will manage the studio’s series and pilots across development, casting, creative, formats and production plans, and will report to Universal TV Alternative Studio head Toby Gorman, who recently stepped into the role.

“We continue to build a world-class team for our rapidly growing studio and Georgie is one of television’s most accomplished and respected unscripted executives,” said Gorman. “Her track record as both a producer and executive is second-to-none, yielding some of the biggest and most successful formats to date. As we take Universal Television Alternative Studio to even greater heights, Georgie’s vast experience will help ensure the quality of our shows remains unmatched season after season.”

At Endemol Shine, Hurford-Jones served as senior vice president of unscripted original series and specials, executive producing “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior” with Gordon Ramsay and the “The Biggest Loser” reboot. Prior to that, she worked as senior VP of Simon Cowell’s Syco TV, and exec produced and launched ITV’s “Britain’s Got Talent,” before becoming exec producer of “America’s Got Talent” between 2007 to 2012. Other programs the TV exec and showrunner has been responsible for include “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” “Ant & Dec’s Gameshow Marathon” and “Prince’s Trust 30th Birthday LIVE” comedy night. Hurford-Jones additionally produced Channel 4’s “So Graham Norton” and “FY2K: Graham Norton LIVE.”

More TV

  • AstronomyClub_072319_ LS1_0593.RAF

    Why 'Astronomy Club,' 'Sherman's Showcase' Choose Cultural Comedy Over Politics

    Let “Saturday Night Live” do all the President Trump sketches it wants. Over on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” there are skits that cleverly parody how slow soul food restaurants are and how it feels to be overlooked in society with a recurring bit called “Invisible Spy.” Meanwhile, “Sherman’s Showcase” on IFC pokes fun [...]

  • kristin chenoweth

    Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Comedy Series in Development at Disney Plus

    Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in a single-camera comedy series currently in the works at Disney Plus. Titled “The Biggest Star in Appleton,” Chenoweth will star as Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom and waitress. She finds her deepest joy in life in her starring roles at the local community theater. But her position as [...]

  • Laura Dern Baby Yoda

    Laura Dern Thinks She Saw Baby Yoda at a Basketball Game

    Internet sensation Baby Yoda is everywhere lately, including a basketball game, according to Laura Dern. Dern coincidentally spotted the breakout star of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” (who is a fictional green alien, for those unfamiliar with “Star Wars” lore) the same day she attended the IFP Gotham Awards in New York City. “I think he [...]

  • Georgie Hurford-Jones

    Georgie Hurford-Jones Named Universal TV Alternative Studio's Exec VP of Current Programming

    Georgie Hurford-Jones is moving from Endemol Shine North America to Universal Television Alternative Studio, where she has been named executive vice president of current programming. Hurford-Jones will manage the studio’s series and pilots across development, casting, creative, formats and production plans, and will report to Universal TV Alternative Studio head Toby Gorman, who recently stepped [...]

  • Super Bowl 2019 Tom Brady

    Coca-Cola Will Return to Super Bowl As Advertiser (EXCLUSIVE)

    After sitting on the sidelines for a year, Coca-Cola is getting back into the Super Bowl ad game. The beverage giant has purchased a 60-second commercial slated to run in Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on February 2 in 2020, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta company said Tuesday. The creative execution and concept for [...]

  • 'Fresh Off the Boat' Cast to

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Cast to Be Honored at 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

    The cast of “Fresh Off the Boat” is set to receive the Legacy Award at the upcoming Unforgettable Gala, Variety has learned exclusively. Cast members Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, and Ray Wise will represent the cast of the series, with comedian and actor Ken Jeong set to present them with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad