×

George R.R. Martin Doesn’t Think His New Shows Will Ever Match the Success of ‘Game of Thrones’

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All
George R. R. Martin'Tolkien' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 08 May 2019
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

When George R.R. Martin first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended he read “Adventures in the Screen Trade” by William Goldman, in which one of Goldman’s central maxims is “Nobody knows anything.”

“My experience with ‘Game of Thrones’ just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don’t let anyone tell you what’s produce-able, not produce-able,” said the “A Song of Fire and Ice” author on the “Maltin on Movies” podcast, co-hosted by film critic Leonard Maltin and his daughter, Jessie Maltin.

The episode was recorded at the historic Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which Martin owns. The theater, which he bought, remodeled and re-opened in 2013, has evolved into a culture hub, hosting stand-up comedy shows, author events and the occasional “Game of Thrones”-themed burlesque show. Martin said he is especially proud of the popcorn they serve, which is both organic and made by the Amish in Indiana.

Related

He also revealed that, despite having multiple projects in the works including five shows in development at HBO (up to three of which are “Game of Thrones” spin-offs) and a video game, he doesn’t think he will ever enjoy the level of success of the HBO series.

“The scale of ‘Game of Thrones’s’ success has — reaching all over the world and invading the culture to [such an extent] — it’s not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again,” said Martin.

Part of that reach includes the parents who have decided to name their children after their favorite characters, like dragon queen Daenerys Targaryan.

“Kindergarten teachers are going to hate me, with the “a” and the “y,” when all these little Daeneryses start hitting school,” Martin said, laughing, adding that he routinely gets pictures from pet owners of their similarly monikered dogs, cats and iguanas.

Both Martin and Maltin touched on their roots in the fandom world, compiling and writing “fanzines” and how with the web has fundamentally changed how fans express themselves — and not for the better.

“The Internet is toxic in a way that old fanzine culture and fandoms  — comics fans, science fiction fans — in those days, was not,” he said. “There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet.”

It’s something Martin and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff know well. Following the “Game of Thrones” series finale in May, some viewers expressed their dissatisfaction by starting a Change.org petition demanding that HBO remake the show’s eighth and final season; to date, it has been signed over 1.6 million times. The series finale drew a staggering 19.3 million viewers.

And fans will get to air their grievances — or shower compliments — one last time, in real life: HBO announced that members of the cast, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams, will gather for a panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on July 19.

Related: 

More 'Game of Thrones'

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Cersei season 8 Game of Thrones

    With 'Game of Thrones' Ending, What's Next for HBO?

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • Writers Guild Hits Back, Accuses Agents

    Writers Guild Accuses Agencies of Collusion in Cease-and-Desist Letter

    The Writers Guild of America has hit back at Hollywood agents with accusations of collusion following a pair of lawsuits alleging that the guild is abusing its collective bargaining authority. With the bitter standoff in its third month, the WGA brushed off recent suits by UTA and WME, calling them “meritless.” The guild sent a [...]

  • George R. R. Martin'Tolkien' film premiere,

    George R.R. Martin Doesn't Think His New Shows Will Ever Match the Success of 'Game of Thrones'

    When George R.R. Martin first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended he read “Adventures in the Screen Trade” by William Goldman, in which one of Goldman’s central maxims is “Nobody knows anything.” “My experience with ‘Game of Thrones’ just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don’t let anyone tell [...]

  • One Day at a Time

    How 'One Day at a Time' Was Saved by Pop TV

    When Netflix gave “One Day at a Time” the ax in March, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz leaped into action. “It just jumped out at me: ‘Oh my God, that’s such a Pop show,'” he told Variety, sensing similarities in themes between the Norman Lear reboot and “Schitt’s Creek,” the hit that put the niche [...]

  • Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read

    Watch Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Ruffalo Read Portions of the Mueller Report

    If, like most people, you haven’t gotten around to reading the entirety of the Mueller report, stars like Mark Ruffalo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, and Annette Bening have made it easier to understand the Russia investigation by recording a video of themselves reading aloud the report’s most pertinent passages. The exclusive video obtained by Variety [...]

  • Shonda RhimesVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Shonda Rhimes Talks Feminism, 'Grey's Anatomy' and Her New Campaign

    Shonda Rhimes, one of Hollywood’s most powerful storytellers, has partnered with Dove in the past to improve the portrayals of women in the media. Their latest collaboration, #ShowUs, is a new photography database with more than 5,000 images of diverse women to help promote more accurate representations in the press and advertising. Last week, Rhimes [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad