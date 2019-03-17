George M. Lehr, ‘Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ Associate Producer, Dies at 87

George M. Lehr, associate producer on such classic TV series as “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Police Woman,” and later a professor at USC’s School of Cinema & Television, died March 14, in Erie, Pa., after a short illness. He was 87.

Lehr worked on television shows at MGM, 20th Century-Fox and Columbia for more than 30 years. He started in 1962 as assistant to producer Sam Rolfe on “The Eleventh Hour,” then assisted Gene Roddenberry on “The Lieutenant,” both at MGM. He spent 1964 through 1968 working as associate producer on MGM’s hit spy series “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and its spinoff series “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.”

He later worked on the movie-studio series “Bracken’s World” at Fox, the adventure series “Assignment: Vienna” at MGM, and the Angie Dickinson cop show “Police Woman” at Columbia in the mid-1970s.

Lehr graduated to producer on “Police Woman” and also produced the short-lived “American Girls” series in 1978 and the “Dukes of Hazzard” spinoff “Enos” in the early 1980s.

Later credits included producing the TV-movie “Undercover With the KKK” in 1979, associate producer on the miniseries “Beulah Land” in 1980, and associate producer on the TV-movie “MADD: Mothers Against Drunk Driving” in 1983.

His final TV credits were as associate producer on the Rod Taylor spy series “Masquerade” for Fox in 1983-84. After leaving the production side, he taught at the USC Cinema School for 14 years, retiring in 1997. He moved back to Pennsylvania in 2000.

Lehr was born Nov. 20, 1931, in Wilkinsburg, Pa., and worked in summer stock theater, performing with the Pittsburgh Playhouse School in 1951-52. Following Army service in France and England during 1952-55, he earned a degree in Radio, TV and Film from Northwestern University in 1959 and then studied film production at the University of Southern California.

He won the Screen Producers Guild’s Jesse L. Lasky Intercollegiate Film Award for a USC short film in 1962, earning him a six-month job at MGM that eventually led to his stint on “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”

Lehr was an honored guest at “The Golden Anniversary Affair,” the 50th-anniversary celebration of the “U.N.C.L.E.” series in Los Angeles in 2014. He regaled attendees with lively stories about the making of the series and other aspects of his TV career.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Colaw of Erie, Pa., nieces, and nephews. There will be no funeral services. Donations in Lehr’s name may be made to Great Lakes Hospice, 302 French Street, Erie PA 16507.